AIWA Magnifiq Sound Bar | SATORI - AW-SSB240 review: Finding harmony in sound

Named after the Japanese concept of pure awareness, the AW-SSB240 SATORI sound bar aims to deliver an immersive audio experience that captivates listeners. With a power output of 240W and a 2.1 channel configuration, this sound bar offers compatibility with various devices, including TVs, DVDs, PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and MP3 players.

One of its notable features is its wide range of connectivity options, including USB, SD, Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical, and HDMI(ARC) inputs. This ensures users have flexibility in connecting their preferred devices, whether wired or wireless.

Specifications:

- Compatibility: TV, DVD, PC, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile, MP3, etc.

- Channel Configuration: 2.1

- Source Input: USB/SD/BT/AUX/OPTICAL HDMI(ARC)

- Bluetooth Range: 10M (Without Barrier)

- Bluetooth Version: Dual-mode Bluetooth V5.3

- Speaker Size (Sound Bar): 2" x 4

- Speaker Size (Subwoofer): 5.25" x 1

- Dimensions (Sound Bar): W840*D77*H63mm

- Dimensions (Subwoofer): W170*D309*H353mm

- Power Supply: AC100-240V 50/60Hz_DC24V 4.0A

- Remote Control: Yes (with a range of 5m)

- Output Power: 240W

I connected the SATORI soundbar to my 4K TV and it offered impressive performance. The sound bar does deliver on its promise of clear audio. Additionally, while the sound bar's design is sleek and modern, the remote control's functionality is quite useful as well.

In conclusion, the AW-SSB240 SATORI soundbar presents a compelling option for those seeking an immersive audio experience with versatile connectivity options. Ultimately, it's a balanced choice that offers good value for its price at Rs 10,999.