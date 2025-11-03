Apple iPhone 17 review: The one you should actually buy

After spending over a month with the iPhone 17, it is clear that Apple has delivered a genuinely significant upgrade, even if it doesn't shout about it from a design perspective. While its yearly flagships can often feel like minor iterations, the iPhone 17 packs in long-overdue features and refinements that make it a truly satisfying device for the long haul.

The Smoothest Experience Yet

Perhaps the most significant and welcome upgrade is one you feel rather than see. Apple has finally brought its 120Hz ProMotion display technology to the standard iPhone model. This feature, which allows for a much higher screen refresh rate, has been a staple on Pro models and even many budget Android phones for years. The difference is night and day; scrolling through pages and navigating the interface is now exceptionally fluid. Going back to an older iPhone with a standard 60Hz screen feels noticeably choppy in comparison.

A More Personal Touch

Running on the new iOS 26, the iPhone 17 offers a much greater degree of personalisation. The lock screen, in particular, comes alive with new tricks. You can set your photo collection to shuffle throughout the day, and a clever depth effect gives your chosen wallpaper a 3D-like quality. The software is also smart enough to dynamically adjust the size of the clock to ensure it doesn't obscure the best parts of your picture. These additions make the device feel much more uniquely yours.

A Master of the Dark

As is often the case, the camera system is a key focus. While the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro models boast triple lens arrays, the dual camera system on the standard iPhone 17 is a formidable performer, especially when the lights go down. The 48MP main sensor is a low-light champion, capturing bright, detailed images in near darkness without requiring a long exposure time. It comfortably holds its own against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10 in challenging conditions.

However, it is not all good news for photography enthusiasts. The Camera Control feature, a dedicated button for adjusting settings, remains unchanged from its introduction with the iPhone 16. It relies on simple gestures for switching modes and zooming, which is fine for casual snaps. But for anyone wanting proper manual controls for settings like shutter speed, ISO, or focus, its limitations are frustrating. This is particularly noticeable when trying to shoot subjects like the night sky, where the camera's autofocus can struggle without manual override.

The Intelligence Question

A perplexing aspect of the iPhone 17 is Apple's approach to artificial intelligence. While iOS 26 did introduce a number of new "Apple Intelligence" features, such as live translation in messages and calls, there has been a noticeable lack of new developments since the phone's launch. In a field where competitors like Google are rapidly advancing AI-powered tools for things like complex photo editing on the Pixel 10, Apple's offering feels like it is standing still. The time-saving potential seen in rival devices is something that Apple Intelligence, in its current state on the iPhone 17, has yet to fully realise.

The Sweet Spot of the Range

A few years ago, the best value iPhone was arguably the entry-level SE model. That landscape has now changed. Its successor, the iPhone 16e, saw a price increase that makes it less of a bargain. At the other end, the new, ultra-thin iPhone Air commands a significant premium for its design but makes compromises on features like its camera system. This leaves the standard iPhone 17, which starts at the same price as its main rivals but offers more base storage, in a very strong position. It represents the best all-around value in Apple's current lineup, offering major upgrades and a fantastic user experience without the "Pro" price tag.