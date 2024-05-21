ASUS ExpertBook B3 review: A versatile workhorse built for business

I've been putting the ASUS ExpertBook B3 through its paces for the past few weeks, and I've got to say, it's a solid contender for anyone who needs a laptop that can handle a demanding workload. My configuration packed a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, making multitasking a breeze. Boot times are practically nonexistent and applications launch in a flash.

Security is clearly a priority for ASUS. The fingerprint reader built into the power button is quick and responsive, and the facial recognition with Windows Hello works like a charm. The webcam cover provides that extra bit of peace of mind, though I admit I sometimes forget to slide it back open before a video call.

The B3 excels in performance, and the battery life is decent as well. I averaged over 7 hours of mixed-use, which is fine for most days, but heavy users might find themselves reaching for the charger sooner than expected and fret not it does have fast charging capability.

The overall design feels somewhat generic. It lacks a certain "wow" factor that you might find in other premium laptops.

But, the ExpertBook B3 is built tough. It's MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified, meaning it has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, vibrations, and humidity. ASUS' internal testing takes durability even further, with hinges tested for 30,000 open-close cycles, lids capable of handling 25kg of force, and spill-resistant keyboards built to endure the occasional mishap.

Beyond its raw power and security, the ExpertBook B3 boasts thoughtful design elements that enhance usability and comfort. The 14-inch (B3404) NanoEdge display features an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical screen real estate for improved productivity. Thin bezels contribute to an impressive 85% screen-to-body ratio, maximising screen space while minimising the overall footprint.

The B3 also prioritises connectivity, offering a comprehensive suite of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, RJ-45, and HDMI, ensuring you can connect to a wide range of peripherals and networks.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 is a powerful and customisable workhorse that delivers on its promise of robust performance and top-notch security. It's a great choice for professionals who prioritise functionality and reliability. The B3 offers a compelling blend of features that make it a worthy contender in the business laptop arena.