ASUS M3702 Review: Great for work, not so much for play

Asus M3702WFA is an all-in-one PC that aims to reduce clutter and enhance efficiency. It features a sleek design, a well-sized display, and sufficient power. But is it suitable for you, and does it justify its price tag of Rs 60,990? Let's find out.



Design

The AIO PC has a minimalist black design with thin bezels, giving it a modern look. The 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio enhances its visual appeal and provides an immersive viewing experience. The stand is solid but only allows for tilt adjustments, lacking height adjustment options, which may be a drawback for some users. Most of the ports are placed at the back, keeping the front clean and tidy.



Display

The 27-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS display with anti-glare properties is impressive. The 75Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals, and the colour accuracy, covering 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, ensures true-to-life colours. The brightness level of 250 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 make for clear visuals, although some might find the brightness slightly insufficient in very bright rooms.



Performance

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ASUS M3702WFA delivers solid performance for everyday tasks. With 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, it offers quick boot times and smooth multitasking. It handles web browsing, office applications, and multimedia consumption efficiently but is not designed for high-end creative tasks.



Audio

The integrated stereo speakers are adequate for small rooms but fall short in delivering rich sound. The overall volume is sufficient, but the lack of depth in the mids and lows leaves more to be desired. For basic use, the speakers are acceptable, but external speakers might be needed for better audio.



Gaming

The ASUS M3702WFA is not suitable for heavy AAA games. Playing demanding titles like Horizon Forbidden West results in choppy frames. However, lighter games like No Man’s Sky are playable. For casual gamers, it suffices, but dedicated gamers should look for a more powerful machine.

ASUS M3702 Review



Keyboard and mouse

The wireless keyboard is full-sized and includes a number pad. The typing experience is comfortable, though the keys lack tactile feedback. The optical mouse is functional but nothing to write home about.



Connectivity

The ASUS M3702WFA offers a good range of connectivity options:

Side Ports: 1 x USB 2.0 (Type-A), 1 x 2-in-1 card reader (SD/MMC), 3.5mm audio jack, Kensington lock.



Back Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 1 x USB 2.0 (Type-A), RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI in 1.4, HDMI out 1.4, 1 x 2-in-1 card reader (SD/MMC).



The AIO PC gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The 1080p FHD webcam with a physical privacy shutter is a nice touch for security during video calls. The quality of the camera is adequate for meetings and video calls. Pre-installed Windows 11 Home and a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription make the machine ready for productivity out of the box.



Verdict

The ASUS M3702WFA AIO is a well-rounded option for everyday use, offering a sleek design, decent performance, and a good display. It handles daily tasks efficiently and has ample connectivity options. However, it is not built for heavy gaming and demanding creative needs like video editing. For users looking for a stylish and reliable all-in-one PC for general productivity, the ASUS M3702WFA is a solid choice.