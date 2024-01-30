Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review: Stunning OLED display meets latest Intel processor

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a tempting display and commendable performance, both internally and externally. But how does the new power-efficient CPU in a sleek new design perform in this laptop? Let's find out.

In terms of design, this updated model presents a notable reduction in size and weight compared to its predecessor, a commendable feat in the realm of ultraportable laptops. The slim profile and lightweight build enhance portability without compromising structural integrity. However, the inclusion of a touchscreen adds slight weight, albeit not significantly impacting overall usability.

Craftsmanship remains a strong suit for the Zenbook 14 OLED, boasting a predominantly aluminium construction exuding a professional and chic aesthetic. The keyboard offers satisfactory tactile feedback. Similarly, while the touchpad provides precise navigation, its vertical elevation could benefit from refinement with a bit more clicky travel.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C connectivity, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 port catering to diverse user needs.

The highlight of the Zenbook 14 OLED undoubtedly lies in its vibrant OLED display, offering a razor-sharp 2880×1800 resolution and impressive contrast levels. With 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour scale, the screen delivers vivid and immersive visuals across various content types. I loved playing games likes DOTA 2 and PUBG on it.

Performance-wise, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor promises a balance of power and efficiency, with 16 CPU cores and AI-enhanced capabilities. While benchmark tests reveal incremental improvements over its predecessor, it falls short of achieving a revolutionary leap in performance. Furthermore, the lack of dedicated graphics memory may pose limitations for gaming enthusiasts, with some titles experiencing compatibility issues out of the box.

In terms of cooling and battery life, the Zenbook 14 OLED demonstrates competent performance, albeit with room for enhancement. The passive cooling system provides adequate thermal management, although fans may become audible under heavy load. Battery life, while a respectable full day, may vary depending on usage patterns, with the high-resolution OLED display consuming significant energy.

In conclusion, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED offers a compelling blend of style and performance, catering to users seeking a versatile and portable computing solution. It remains a solid choice for individuals prioritising portability and visual excellence in their computing experience.