Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 wireless earbuds review: Audiophile grade meets modern convenience

In a market saturated with wireless earbuds, standing out requires more than just good sound - it demands exceptional audio performance, a robust feature set, and a design that caters to modern lifestyles. Enter Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7, the company’s flagship true wireless earbuds that aim to merge audiophile-grade sound with convenience. Priced at Rs 20,000, the ATH-TWX7 is crafted for those who prioritise audio fidelity, but does it deliver enough to justify its cost? Here’s a deep dive into what makes (or breaks) Audio-Technica’s latest contender in the crowded wireless earbuds market.

Design and Comfort: Premium Feel, Mixed Practicality

The ATH-TWX7 boasts a design that’s distinctly Audio-Technica—sleek, professional, and robust. The earbuds have a glossy finish with subtle metallic accents, giving them a premium aesthetic. While the build quality is excellent, the earbuds are slightly bulkier than many of their competitors, which might affect comfort for users with smaller ears. However, the inclusion of six different ear tip sizes, including foam and silicone options, ensures a snug and secure fit for most.

The charging case is compact and feels solid in hand, featuring a matte finish that resists fingerprints. A USB-C port and wireless charging support add to its convenience, though it lacks the ultra-portable form factor seen in rivals like Apple’s AirPods Pro or Sony’s WF-1000XM5.

Audio Performance: A Treat for Audiophiles

Audio-Technica’s reputation for sound quality is well-earned, and the ATH-TWX7 does not disappoint. Featuring dynamic 12mm drivers, these earbuds deliver a balanced soundstage with crystal-clear highs, warm mids, and tight bass. Unlike many bass-heavy consumer-grade earbuds, the TWX7 caters to audiophiles, offering a sound profile that prioritises accuracy and detail.

The treble is crisp without being harsh, while vocals and instruments in the midrange are well-articulated, making these earbuds ideal for genres like classical, jazz, and acoustic. Tracks like “Hotel California” by the Eagles or Norah Jones’s soulful ballads shine with impressive clarity and richness.

The low end is present but not overwhelming, focusing more on precision than sheer power. Tracks like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” showcase a controlled yet impactful bass response, though bass enthusiasts might prefer a punchier profile.

The companion app allows users to tweak the sound profile with EQ adjustments and save custom presets. Audio-Technica also offers Hi-Res Audio Wireless support via LDAC and AAC codecs, ensuring minimal loss of quality when streaming high-resolution tracks.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

The ATH-TWX7 features Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which dynamically adjusts to your surroundings. In noisy environments like cafes or public transport, the ANC effectively blocks out low-frequency hums and chatter, making it competitive with leaders like Bose and Sony. However, the ANC struggles slightly with higher-frequency noises, such as sharp voices.

Transparency mode is equally impressive, offering clear ambient sound for quick conversations or staying aware of your surroundings. A simple touch gesture toggles between ANC and transparency modes, making it user-friendly.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting Performance

Battery life is a strong point for the ATH-TWX7, with the earbuds offering up to 6 hours of playback with ANC on and an additional 18 hours via the charging case. Without ANC, you can squeeze out close to 8 hours on a single charge. The inclusion of a quick charge feature—15 minutes for an hour of playback—adds convenience for users constantly on the go.

While the battery life is commendable, it falls slightly short of competitors like the Sony WF-1000XM5, which offers longer playback.

Controls and Connectivity: Smooth but Not Perfect

The earbuds feature touch-sensitive controls, which are responsive and easy to use for managing playback, volume, and calls. The companion app adds another layer of control, allowing you to customise gestures to suit your preferences.

However, one glaring omission is multi-point connectivity. This means you cannot connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, a feature that many premium earbuds now include. On the bright side, the Bluetooth 5.2 connection is stable and ensures minimal latency during video playback or gaming.

Call Quality: Solid Performance

The ATH-TWX7 excels in call quality, thanks to its beamforming microphones and noise suppression technology. Whether indoors or outdoors, voices come through loud and clear on both ends. The earbuds handle windy conditions reasonably well, making them a reliable choice for professional calls or casual chats.

Water Resistance: Built for Versatility

With an IPX4 rating, the ATH-TWX7 can withstand splashes and sweat, making it suitable for workouts or light rain. While it’s not fully waterproof, the durability should suffice for most everyday scenarios.

Verdict: A Premium Experience with Minor Flaws

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 stands out as a premium pair of wireless earbuds designed for those who value sound quality above all else. Its Hi-Res Audio support, customisable sound profiles, and robust build make it a strong contender in the high-end segment. While it doesn’t outshine competitors in every area, particularly in design ergonomics and multi-device connectivity - it delivers where it matters most: audio performance. If you’re an audiophile seeking true wireless earbuds with minimal compromises, the ATH-TWX7 is a worthy investment at Rs 20,000.