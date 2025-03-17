Black+Decker A1 Series 4K TV review: A new contender in the budget 4K space

Black+Decker, a brand well known for its power tools, is stepping into the world of smart TVs with the A1 Series. The 55-inch variant, priced at Rs 36,999, brings 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV, features typically reserved for higher-end models. But does it live up to expectations? Let’s dive in.

Design and Display: Bright, Sharp, and Mostly Impressive

The 55-inch Black+Decker A1 Series TV sports a nearly bezel-less design that looks modern and sleek. It’s not the slimmest TV out there, but the 98.5% screen-to-body ratio makes for an immersive viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD panel delivers sharp visuals, and the 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and MEMC help smooth out fast-moving scenes, making it a great choice for sports and gaming. HDR10 and Dolby Vision add depth to colors, and the TV does an excellent job handling contrast, especially with its Black Level Augmentation feature.

However, out of the box, colors can feel a bit oversaturated due to AI Picture Optimisation. Turning it off results in more natural tones, especially in HDR content. Brightness levels are impressive, ensuring clear visibility even in well-lit rooms. Viewing angles are solid at 178 degrees, but in extremely dark scenes, blacks tend to lean towards dark grey rather than deep black.

Performance: Smooth UI With a Few Limitations

Powered by a dual AI processor (A75x2 + A55x2), the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage provide a mostly smooth experience. The Google TV interface on Android 14 is easy to navigate, offering personalised recommendations and dedicated profiles for kids and adults.

While the Google Assistant voice commands work well, the remote with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar makes navigating even quicker. Casting options like Google Cast and FastCast allow seamless streaming from smartphones, while Meeting Mode is a unique addition for those who want to use the TV for work presentations.

For casual streaming and everyday use, performance is great. However, the 2GB RAM can occasionally feel limiting when switching between multiple apps.

Audio: Surprisingly Loud, But Lacks Depth

The 36W Pro Tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos provide clear sound with good mids and highs. Dialogue clarity is excellent, and the 5 preset equalisers help tweak the sound profile.

However, bass is lacking, which is common with built-in TV speakers. At about 40% volume, the TV can easily fill a medium-sized room, but for a home theatre experience, an external sound system or soundbar is recommended.

Gaming and Connectivity: Well-Equipped for Consoles and PCs

With three HDMI 2.1 ports, including one eARC, the A1 Series TV supports gaming consoles and high-refresh-rate content up to 120Hz VRR. Features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and 4K upscaling ensure smooth visuals for gaming.

The dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure strong wireless connectivity, while USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports allow easy access to media from external storage. Ethernet, AV, and headphone ports round out the well-equipped connectivity options.

Verdict: A Solid 4K TV With Some Tweaks Needed

At Rs 36,999, the Black+Decker A1 Series 55-inch 4K TV is a well-rounded offering with a bright, sharp display, smooth UI, and ample connectivity options. Its gaming-friendly features and Dolby Vision support make it a strong contender in the mid-range 4K space.

However, out-of-the-box color settings need tweaking, and the sound lacks bass, making external speakers a near-essential upgrade. If you’re looking for an affordable 4K TV with premium features and don’t mind making a few manual adjustments, this is a solid pick.