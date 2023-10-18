Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera review: A classic camera body with modern brilliance

The Fujifilm X-T5 has been available for a while now, and I've had the pleasure of using it for several months. Is this camera the right choice for your photography needs? In this review, we'll delve into its strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

For those considering the Fujifilm X-T5, you're likely already familiar with its specifications. However, let's briefly recap for those who may not be as acquainted. This camera boasts an APS-C 40-megapixel X-Trans 5 HR CMOS sensor, powered by the innovative X-Processor 5, all within a smaller body compared to its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-T4. The X-T5's weather-sealed body features two UHS-II compatible SDXC card slots and can achieve a burst rate of up to 15 frames per second using the mechanical shutter, or 13 frames using the electronic one. The electronic shutter offers a speed of up to 1/180,000s, perfect for capturing wide-aperture shots on sunny days. The viewfinder maintains a resolution of 3.69 million pixels but now boasts improved magnification at 0.8x.

In terms of the new X-Trans 5 HR sensor, it offers a notable 14-megapixel increase over its predecessor in the X-T3 and X-T4. While this results in some added detail and the ability to crop more aggressively, the difference in image quality might not be groundbreaking.

One aspect where the X-T5 truly shines is its ability to manage grain levels. Despite its relatively small pixel pitch of 3.04µm, the sensor produces impressive results, even at higher ISO settings. While cameras like the Canon R6 Mark II with larger pixels can provide cleaner files, the X-T5 doesn't disappoint in delivering excellent image quality.

The camera maintains a solid dynamic range, as expected from Fujifilm bodies, making it easy to expose for highlights and recover shadow details during post-processing fairly easily. The image quality remains consistent, and a bit of added grain can be embraced if necessary.

The most significant improvement in the X-T5, however, is the autofocus system's speed and accuracy. Fujifilm attributes this boost to the new processor, and it's evident that it works well. While it's not infallible, it's a substantial upgrade over previous Fujifilm models. It excels in subject tracking, face and eye recognition at impressive distances, and near-instant single-point focusing with compatible lenses.

The camera's frame rates are more than sufficient for most photographers, with 15 fps providing ample speed for various shooting scenarios.

What I Like:

- Compact size without sacrificing grip and ergonomics

- Impressive viewfinder resolution and speed

- Quiet mechanical shutter

- Fast and mostly reliable autofocus system

- Beautiful image quality with pleasing grain at higher ISO values

- Film simulations, including Acros+R, Classic Chrome, and Pro Neg

- Good battery life

- USB-C charging

- Dual card slots

- Intuitive and fully customizable controls

- Three-way tilting screen

- Fast operation and high framerates

- Rugged, weather-sealed body

- Threaded shutter button

- Fast start-up time

- Lockable dials

What I Don't Like:

- Inconsistent AF tracking in low-light conditions when AF-C is set to "Release priority"

- Inability to use an electronic shutter when the flash is set to on, even when there is no flash attached, a simple warning message would be appreciated to prevent overexposure.

Unedited Sample Images:

In conclusion, the Fujifilm X-T5 is a solid choice for still photographers. It offers excellent image quality, speedy performance, and a range of features that make it a versatile tool for capturing high-quality photographs. While it may not be the best choice for videographers or those with demanding autofocus needs, it certainly deserves a place among the top APS-C cameras in the market.

The Fujifilm X-T5 is priced at Rs 1,70,000 with a 16-80mm lens.

