Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: The foldable that finally finds its footing

Google’s latest foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, feels like a device that’s finally starting to understand what a foldable should be. Priced at ₹1,72,999, it sits firmly in the luxury bracket, but it’s also Google’s most mature take on the category yet. After two mixed attempts, this one arrives with a sturdier hinge, brighter displays, and better battery life. It’s not revolutionary, but it’s confident in its own identity, which might be the most important step forward.

Design: Built for the Long Game

At first glance, you’d struggle to tell the Pixel 10 Pro Fold apart from last year’s model. It keeps the same flat edges, wide frame, and familiar rear camera bar. But hold it for a moment, and the refinements begin to show. The new gearless hinge is the star here: smooth, quiet, and resistant to dust and water thanks to a proper IP68 rating. That’s a first for foldables and gives the Pixel a much-needed dose of durability.

It’s still heavy at 258g, and after a while, that heft is noticeable. The matte finish on the back panel looks elegant, though it picks up smudges faster than you’d like. The new Moonstone colour hides them reasonably well, and the entire frame feels more premium and tightly constructed than before. Google may not have reinvented the design, but it’s definitely improved the engineering.

Displays: Brighter and More Balanced

Foldables live or die by their screens, and Google’s latest duo impresses where it counts. The 6.4-inch cover display now feels more usable thanks to a slightly wider profile, making typing far less cramped. The inner 8-inch LTPO OLED panel hits up to 120Hz refresh rate and looks fantastic, with excellent brightness that holds up under harsh sunlight.

Bezels remain thicker than Samsung’s or Vivo’s equivalents, and yes, the crease is still there, visible if you go looking for it, but easy to ignore in everyday use. Both panels deliver rich contrast, accurate colours, and smooth touch response. This time, Google’s tuning feels consistent across both screens, making the Fold easier to live with day to day.

Software: A Step Forward, But Still Catching Up

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs Android 16 with the latest Pixel UI, which brings the expressive look of Material You to the big-screen format. It’s lively, colourful, and delightfully responsive. The problem? Google still hasn’t nailed multitasking on a foldable. Split-screen is the only real option here, while Samsung and Vivo allow floating windows and more versatile app layouts.

AI integration continues to be Google’s calling card. The new Magic Cue feature tries to anticipate what you need, surfacing quick data from Gmail, Calendar, or Keep, though it’s inconsistent and currently limited to Google’s own apps. Camera Coach, on the other hand, is genuinely useful, giving real-time tips to help users frame and shoot better photos. It’s the kind of assistive intelligence that actually feels thoughtful.

Performance: The Tensor G5 Feels More Composed

This year’s Fold runs on the Tensor G5 chip built by TSMC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While synthetic benchmarks aren’t impressive, real-world use tells a different story. The phone runs cool under pressure, and gaming performance is surprisingly stable. Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly even on higher graphics settings.

It’s not the powerhouse that Snapdragon-based flagships are, but Google’s chip feels optimised for its software. The Fold glides through multitasking and photo processing with ease, and heat management is notably better than on previous Tensor generations.

Cameras: Still Behind the Curve

If there’s a weak spot, it’s the camera system. Despite the “Pro” name, the hardware remains unchanged: a 48MP main, 10.8MP telephoto (5x), and 10.5MP ultrawide. The results are fine, but not flagship-level. The main camera delivers good colours and contrast but lacks sharpness and detail, especially in zoom shots. The telephoto is the most consistent performer, offering solid results even in low light, while the ultrawide feels underwhelming.

Video capture continues to lag behind rivals. Even 4K footage looks softer than it should, and night videos are noisy despite Google’s processing. The brand’s computational photography still does some magic, but the Fold’s hardware needs a serious update to match its premium price tag.

Battery and Charging: A Quiet Win

Google finally listened to users about endurance. The 5,015mAh battery lasts easily through a full day of heavy use, or well over a day with moderate activity. That’s a big improvement over the previous Fold. Charging is still capped at 30W wired and 15W wireless, but the new Pixel Snap system, Google’s take on magnetic wireless charging, works beautifully with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories.

Verdict: Google’s Foldable Matures

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold feels like the foldable Google should have launched a year ago. It’s refined, durable, and finally reliable. The hinge is exceptional, the displays are bright and balanced, and battery life is no longer a pain point. The camera, however, continues to underperform for the price, and foldable software still trails Samsung and Vivo.

For Android purists who value clean software, fast updates, and subtle innovation over sheer specs, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a confident choice.