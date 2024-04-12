Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G review: Supercharged performance with convenient wireless charging solution

In a world where every beep, buzz, and bleep keeps us connected, running out of juice is like being stranded on a deserted island without a paddle. But fear not, because Infinix has donned its superhero cape and bestowed upon us the power-packed NOTE 40 Pro 5G, equipped with enough energy to light up your world, no matter the weather or the hour!

Size, Weight, and Colour Palette

The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G strikes the perfect balance between sleek design and comfortable usability. With dimensions of 164.35 x 74.6 x 7.75mm and weighing just 190g, it's a feather-light companion that fits snugly in your palm.

Available in striking Vintage Green and elegant Titan Gold, this phone adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday adventures. Whether you're making a fashion statement or simply expressing your personality, the NOTE 40 Pro 5G has a colour to match every mood.

Powerful Performance: MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Chipset

Under the hood, the Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G packs a punch with its MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset. Featuring an octa-core CPU with 2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, it delivers lightning-fast performance for all your multitasking needs. And with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, graphics-intensive tasks are a breeze, whether you're gaming or streaming your favourite content.

Capture Every Detail: Supercharged Camera System

Let's talk about photography prowess. The NOTE 40 Pro 5G boasts a rear quad-camera setup, headlined by a whopping 108MP main sensor (SK5HM2SP03-FGX9) with OIS and autofocus. Alongside it are two 2MP lenses, perfect for depth sensing and macro shots. Plus, with a 32MP front camera (GC32E1-WA1XA), your selfies will never be the same again.

With scene modes ranging from Super Night to Slow Motion and everything in between, you'll never miss a moment worth capturing. And with 2K and 1080p video recording capabilities, you can bring your stories to life in stunning detail.

Immersive Display: 3D-Curved AMOLED Delight

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G features an immersive 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.80%. Every frame comes alive with vibrant colours and sharp detail on it. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series or gaming into the wee hours of the night, the FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate ensure a smooth and seamless experience.

All-Round FastCharge 2.0: The Power to Keep Pace

Picture this: You're dashing through your day, hopping from meetings to gaming sessions, all while snapping pics like a pro photographer. With All-Round FastCharge 2.0, your trusty sidekick, the NOTE 40 Pro 5G, has your back. From emergency boosts to daily top-ups and those special moments when you need a power kick, this phone delivers with up to 100W fast charging, wireless charging, and even reverse charging for your needy gadgets. It's like having a portable power station in your pocket!

Cheetah X1 Chip: Power Management Mastermind

Enter the Cheetah X1 Chip, the brain behind the brawn. This India-first innovation from Infinix isn't just any old microchip; it's a power management wizard! With its sleek design and lightning-fast efficiency, it keeps your phone running smoothly, while staying cool as a cucumber. Say goodbye to overheating meltdowns and hello to longer-lasting power.

Wireless Magnetic Charging: Snap, Charge, Go!

But wait, there's more! Infinix isn't just stopping at fast charging; they're also introducing a Wireless Magnetic Charging Solution. Say farewell to tangled wires and hello to the future of charging. With the MagCase, MagPad, and MagPower, you can snap, charge, and go, powering up your phone with the speed of light.

Capturing Moments in Super HD: Camera and Performance

Now, let's talk about the real heroes of the NOTE 40 Pro 5G: the camera and performance. With a jaw-dropping 108MP OIS Triple Rear Camera, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to happen. Zoom in, capture the tiniest details, and bid farewell to shaky snaps, thanks to Optical Image Stabilisation. Whether you're a selfie superstar or a vlogging virtuoso, the 32MP front camera and dual video capabilities have got you covered.

Gaming Galore: XBOOST Frame Rate Control

Calling all gamers! The NOTE 40 Pro 5G isn't just a phone; it's your ultimate gaming companion. With XBOOST Frame Rate Control, you'll experience buttery-smooth graphics and expertly tailored touch controls, giving you the edge over your opponents. Plus, with enhanced temperature control and immersive audio powered by JBL, your gaming sessions just got a whole lot cooler (literally) and louder!

AI Assistance and Beyond: XOS 14

Last but not least, meet your AI assistants, Folax and AskAI, your partners in productivity. Whether you need help planning your day or summarising text, they've got your back. And with XOS 14 based on Android 14, you'll enjoy a clean, intuitive user experience with two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G is designed to keep up with your fast-paced life. It is priced at Rs 19,999 (incl. all offers). Customers can get a Magkit worth Rs 4999 (Magcase and Magpower power bank) as pre-order benefits on limited stock.