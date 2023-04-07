iQOO Z7 5G review: A compact prince in the sub-Rs 20,000 category

iQOO is a brand that has been delivering smartphones with stellar value for money and the latest iQOO Z7 5G is no different. This smartphone is going to be an Indian exclusive and I tested the device to see if it offers a good user experience. Here are my thoughts on the iQOO Z7 5G.

Design and Display

The iQOO Z7 5G has a 6.38-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great for a phone in this price range. The fingerprint scanner under the display while a great feature to have in this price category, was a bit finicky and slow sometimes.

The iQOO Z7 stands out due to its compact size and lightweight design, weighing in at just 173 grams. The plastic frame and back panel of the phone also help to reduce its weight. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a hybrid SIM card slot.

I tested the Norway Blue variant, which has a shimmering finish without attracting smudges or fingerprints.

Processor and RAM

Featuring a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, the iQOO Z7 5G claims the title for the fastest device in its price range. This phone surpasses 485k on the AnTuTu benchmark. The Dimensity chip comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. This combination ensures that the phone will be able to handle whatever you throw at it.

Camera

The iQOO Z7 5G has a dual-camera setup at the back, but the primary 64MP sensor does most of the work. With features like OIS and 4K video recording, the primary shooter captures images with detail and clarity under daylight conditions. However, there is a bit of a shutter lag, which will only be noticeable while capturing moving subjects. Although there is a slight shutter lag while capturing moving subjects.

Here are some camera samples from iQOO Z7 5G:

Battery and Connectivity

The iQOO Z7 supports a 5G network on both SIM slots and has features like Wi-Fi 6, making it an up-to-date smartphone in terms of connectivity.

It comes with a charger and a case, in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. With regular usage, this device can provide a little over 6 hours of screen-on-time.

I was able to charge the phone from 0-50 per cent in a little over 26 minutes.

Operating System and Updates

The iQOO Z7 5G runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and vivo has promised three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates. This ensures that your phone will stay up-to-date and secure for years to come.

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO Z7 5G comes in two colours: Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

It will be available at a special launch price of Rs 17,499 for the 6/128GB model and Rs 18,499 for the 8/128GB version, eligible if you are paying with select cards.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the iQOO Z7 5G is a well-balanced mid-tier smartphone. However, the lack of stereo speakers, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a slightly dated design might not appeal to everyone.

Overall, if you're looking for a value-for-money smartphone under Rs 20,000, then the iQOO Z7 5G is a good pick, especially for those who prefer a smaller form factor.