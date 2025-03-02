Noise Master Buds review: Bose-tuned sound on a budget

The true wireless earbuds (TWS) market is more competitive than ever, with brands battling to offer the best mix of features, sound quality, and battery life. While premium players like Sony, Bose, and Apple dominate the high-end segment, brands such as OnePlus, Redmi, and Oppo have disrupted the mid-range category.

Within the Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 price range, competition is fierce. Brands like Noise, Boat, Mivi, and Boult have built a loyal following by delivering solid audio products at competitive prices. But standing out in this crowded space isn’t easy.

Enter the Noise Master Buds, featuring Bose-tuned audio. Noise promises premium sound, long battery life, and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), all at an attractive price. But do these earbuds truly deliver?

Design and Build

The Noise Master Buds feature a compact and lightweight charging case inspired by vinyl records. It is visually appealing and easy to carry, making it highly portable. The LED indicator is conveniently placed, glowing orange while charging and flashing white during pairing.

However, the case is made of lightweight plastic, which does not feel very premium. While it holds up well for daily use, it may not survive heavy drops.

The earbuds themselves offer a comfortable and secure fit. The default silicone tips provide a snug grip, and additional sizes are included for customisation. They remain in place even during workouts and long listening sessions.

Touch controls are responsive but require precision. Accidental touches are common, and users may need some time to get used to the controls.

Sound Performance

With 12.4mm drivers and Bose-tuned audio, the Noise Master Buds deliver clear and balanced sound. The bass is punchy without overpowering the mids and highs, making them suitable for various music genres. Vocals and instrument separation are handled well, creating an enjoyable listening experience.

However, ANC performance is underwhelming. While it reduces background noise in quieter environments, it struggles in louder settings such as public transport or crowded places. Those who rely on noise cancellation for focused listening may find these lacking.

The Noise Audio app offers customisable EQ settings and sound modes, but the difference between presets is minimal.

Call Quality

Call performance is inconsistent. While the microphone picks up voice commands well for AI assistants, it struggles during phone calls. Conversations often sound muffled, and background noise reduction is ineffective. Indoors, the call quality is decent, but in noisy environments, it is unreliable.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the Noise Master Buds. Against the claimed 44-hour playback time, real-world usage consistently reached around 40 hours. This translates to up to five days of use on a single charge with moderate usage.

The fast-charging feature is a major advantage. A 10-minute charge provides up to six hours of playback, making these earbuds ideal for users who are always on the go. But, no wireless charging support.

Verdict

The Noise Master Buds get a lot right. The sound quality is enjoyable, battery life is excellent, and the fit is comfortable. If you are looking for long-lasting earbuds with good sound, these are worth considering.