Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: More than just a flashy mid-ranger

The mid-range smartphone market is an unforgiving battlefield. Every brand is fighting to offer the best specs at the lowest price, often at the cost of personality. That’s where Nothing has managed to carve a niche for itself. The London-based company, led by Carl Pei, has been building a reputation for minimalist design and a user experience that feels refreshingly different.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro sits in the ₹30,000-₹35,000 bracket, a segment crowded with aggressively specced competitors from OnePlus, Samsung, and Realme. But instead of purely playing the numbers game, the Phone (3a) Pro attempts something more ambitious: an experience-first approach with thoughtful software, a distinct design, and the kind of attention to detail you rarely find in this category.

Does it succeed? Mostly, yes. But not without some caveats.

A Design That Refuses to Blend In

Nothing’s design philosophy is now well established: transparent aesthetics, subtle industrial elements, and, of course, the Glyph Interface which are a set of customisable LED light strips on the back that serve as notifications, indicators, and even a fill light for photography. The Phone (3a) Pro refines this formula rather than reinventing it. The transparent back now has a more structured layout, with an oversized circular camera module that houses three lenses. Some might find the large camera bump a bit much, but it undeniably adds to the phone’s identity.

The build quality is solid but not premium. Unlike its pricier sibling, the Nothing Phone (2), this model uses a polycarbonate mid-frame instead of aluminium, which means it doesn’t have the same in-hand feel as a metal-clad flagship. However, the IP64 rating (dustproof and splash-resistant) is a nice touch for durability.

At 211g and 8.4mm thick, the phone is substantial but well-balanced. The buttons are satisfyingly clicky, and Nothing has smartly placed them for easy reach. There’s also a new Essential Key, a programmable button that can launch apps, toggle settings, or even activate Nothing’s AI-powered Essential Space for notes and reminders.

A Display That Holds Its Own

The 6.77-inch AMOLED panel is a visual treat. It’s sharp, vibrant, and boasts an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and animations buttery smooth. Peak brightness hits 3000 nits, which means outdoor visibility is excellent even under the harsh Delhi sun. Colors are well-calibrated, and HDR10+ support makes streaming content on Netflix a delight.

The bezels are symmetrically slim, which adds to the phone’s clean look. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor that’s fast and reliable, and stereo speakers that sound decent but don’t quite match the richer audio experience of Samsung’s A-series.

Performance: Smooth, But Not a Powerhouse

Powering the Phone (3a) Pro is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset that’s a step below flagship processors but still plenty capable. Paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the phone handles daily tasks effortlessly. Multitasking is fluid, UI navigation is snappy, and Nothing OS 3.1 remains one of the cleanest Android skins around. There are no bloatware apps, no spammy notifications just an intuitive, polished experience.

For gaming, the Adreno GPU delivers respectable performance in titles like COD Mobile and Genshin Impact, though you’ll need to dial down settings for sustained smooth gameplay. Benchmarks put it slightly behind OnePlus’s Nord series, which features more powerful chipsets like the Dimensity 9000, but in real-world use, the difference isn’t dramatic.

Nothing’s strength has always been software optimisation, and it shows here. The company promises three years of Android updates and six years of security patches, matching Google’s commitment for the Pixel 7a.

Cameras: Surprisingly Versatile

The triple-camera setup is where the Phone (3a) Pro stands out from many mid-range rivals. You get:

• 50MP primary sensor (OIS, f/1.9)

• 8MP ultrawide (120-degree FOV)

• 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)

The main camera is impressive in daylight, capturing sharp details with well-balanced colors. Unlike Xiaomi and Realme phones that often oversaturate images, Nothing leans towards a more natural color profile. Low-light shots are decent but not class-leading. Night Mode helps in darker conditions, though results aren’t as polished as the Pixel 7a.

The 8MP ultrawide does its job but isn’t particularly exciting. Images are usable but softer at the edges, and low-light performance is underwhelming.

The real star here is the 50MP periscope telephoto. Optical 3x zoom is rare in this price range, and it makes a big difference for close-ups, portraits, and capturing distant subjects. Even digital zoom up to 6x produces surprisingly good results. Most phones in this segment either skip telephoto altogether or rely on basic digital zoom, making this a major selling point for photography enthusiasts.

Selfies from the 50MP front camera are sharp and well-exposed, though edge detection in portrait mode can be hit or miss.

Video recording maxes out at 4K 30fps, with EIS + OIS stabilisation, making it great for handheld shooting. However, there’s no 4K 60fps, which is a slight letdown given that some competitors offer it.

Battery Life and Charging

The 5000mAh battery easily lasts a full day with heavy use. Screen-on time hovers around 6-7 hours, meaning most users will never worry about running out of juice before bedtime.

Charging is 50W wired, getting you from 0 to 50 percent in about 20 minutes and a full charge in under an hour. However, there’s no wireless charging, and there’s no charger in the box. While this is becoming common with premium brands, it feels like an unnecessary omission.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is a statement piece in the mid-range market. It doesn’t rely on gimmicks or excessive specs. Instead, it offers a unique design, a thoughtfully refined software experience, and a camera setup that genuinely stands out, especially with that telephoto lens.

For those who want a phone that feels special without breaking the bank, this is one of the best options under ₹35,000. It’s not trying to be an all-out specs monster, it’s about the experience. And in that, Nothing has delivered something truly refreshing.