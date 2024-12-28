Poco M7 Pro 5G review: A budget-friendly smartphone pick

The Poco M7 Pro 5G makes an impressive case for itself in the competitive budget smartphone market, claiming to deliver more value than its price tag suggests. With features like an OLED panel, 5G connectivity, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS, it sets a high bar in the sub-₹15,000 category. Let’s take a closer look at how it stacks up against its competitors and whether it lives up to the hype.

Design and Build: A Modern Yet Functional Look

The Poco M7 Pro retains the signature Poco design ethos with a few modern touches. The back panel features a two-tone finish with a vertical marble texture and a matte coating on top to resist fingerprints. Despite being a budget device, the inclusion of an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance is commendable.

• Dimensions: Sleek and lightweight at 197 grams.

• Highlights: In-screen fingerprint scanner, curved edges for better grip.

The phone has a vertical camera array similar to its predecessor, the Poco M6 Plus, giving it a familiar yet fresh look. It feels premium in hand, defying its budget pricing.

Display: Punchy Colours at a Budget

• Type: 6.67-inch AMOLED.

• Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels).

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz.

• Brightness: Peaks at 700 nits.

Poco claims the M7 Pro is the most affordable 5G smartphone with an OLED panel, and the display is one of its strongest features. It offers deep blacks, vibrant colours, and smooth transitions with its 120Hz refresh rate. Watching content, whether on YouTube or Netflix, is an enjoyable experience.

However, when compared to the Lava Blaze Duo, the M7 Pro’s display appears slightly darker with less saturation. Despite this, it’s an excellent offering for the price, and casual users are unlikely to notice the differences unless comparing side-by-side.

Performance: Solid for Everyday Tasks

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra.

• RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset ensures smooth performance in daily tasks, such as web browsing, social media, and light gaming. Multitasking is seamless, with quick app transitions, and even casual games like Subway Surfers and Clash of Clans run without hiccups.

Gaming Performance

While the M7 Pro can handle demanding titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, it struggles with sustained gaming sessions at high graphics settings. Occasional frame drops and heating issues may bother serious gamers. That said, for casual gamers, it performs admirably in its price range.

Software: Clean but Bloat-Heavy

The Poco M7 Pro runs HyperOS based on Android 14, and while the interface is intuitive and feature-rich, the presence of bloatware detracts from the experience. Most pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, but the initial setup can feel cluttered.

Customisation options like lock screen widgets, clock designs, and Always-On Display (AOD) are noteworthy and add a personal touch to the user experience. However, the lack of advanced AI features, which are becoming standard in 2024, is a minor letdown.

Camera: Impressively Capable for Its Price

• Primary Camera: 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with OIS, f/1.5 aperture.

• Secondary Camera: 2MP depth sensor.

• Front Camera: 20MP selfie shooter.

The Poco M7 Pro’s camera performance is surprisingly good for its price.

• Daylight Photography: The 50MP sensor delivers sharp, vibrant photos with accurate colours, making it a standout in this segment.

• Portrait Mode: Decent, though edge detection can be inconsistent.

• Low-Light Photography: Night Mode enhances clarity and reduces noise but doesn’t completely eliminate grain in poorly lit environments.

• Selfies: The 20MP front camera captures pleasing, natural-looking selfies, even in challenging lighting.

While the 2MP depth sensor feels like an afterthought, the overall camera system is reliable for casual photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging: Reliable and Fast

• Battery Capacity: 5,110mAh.

• Charging: 45W wired fast charging (adapter included).

The 5,110mAh battery ensures a full day of usage with ease, even with moderate to heavy tasks like gaming, streaming, and social media browsing. For lighter users, it can stretch to nearly two days. The 45W fast charging support is another win, fully juicing the device in just over an hour.

Verdict: A Well-Rounded Budget Contender

The Poco M7 Pro 5G strikes a fine balance between features and affordability, making it a strong competitor in the sub-₹15,000 category. Its OLED display, long battery life, and reliable performance are standout features, with the camera adding an extra layer of value for casual photographers.

While the software experience could be cleaner and gaming performance isn’t its strong suit, the Poco M7 Pro excels in areas that matter most to budget-conscious users. If you’re looking for a stylish, durable phone with a solid display and decent all-round performance, the Poco M7 Pro is hard to beat.