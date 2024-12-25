Realme 14x 5G review: Durability meets affordability

The Realme 14x 5G has made a bold entry into the affordable smartphone market with its unmatched durability, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Priced starting at ₹14,999, it’s the first in its segment to feature an IP69 certification, often reserved for premium devices.

With its military-grade shock resistance, innovative SonicWave Water Ejection technology, and long-lasting battery, the Realme 14x 5G sets a benchmark in durability and reliability for mid-range smartphones. Here’s a comprehensive review.

Design and Build Quality: A Durable Gem

• Certifications: IP69 (dust and water resistance), MIL-STD 810H (military-grade protection).

• Materials: Plastic back with ArmorShell protection.

• Colours: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, Jewel Red.

The Realme 14x 5G stands out with its rugged build and sleek design. The IP69 certification ensures the highest level of water and dust resistance, protecting the phone against high-pressure water jets - an impressive feat at this price point. Combined with MIL-STD 810H certification, it can withstand rough handling, making it ideal for users in demanding environments.

The reflective back panel, inspired by the brilliance of diamonds, adds a premium aesthetic. However, the device weighs 197 grams, making it slightly heavy for a mid-range phone. Its slim 7.94mm profile compensates for this, housing a large 6,000 mAh battery without compromising on ergonomics.

Display: Decent, but Not Groundbreaking

• Size and Type: 6.67-inch IPS LCD.

• Resolution: HD+ (720 x 1604 pixels).

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz.

• Brightness: Peak 625 nits.

The 6.67-inch display is smooth, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid scrolling and gaming experiences. However, the HD+ resolution falls short in sharpness compared to competitors offering Full HD+ displays in the same price range. The IPS panel provides adequate colours and viewing angles but struggles under direct sunlight, even with its 625-nit brightness.

A notable drawback is the absence of stereo speakers, though Realme compensates with a 200% Ultra Volume Mode, which amplifies the mono speaker’s output.

Performance: Smooth and Reliable

• Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm).

• RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x + 10GB virtual RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable to 2TB).

• GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset delivers reliable performance for day-to-day tasks, casual gaming, and multitasking. With a clock speed of 2.4 GHz, the octa-core processor handles apps and games like BGMI and Asphalt 9 with ease, though extended sessions may lead to slight lag due to the slower eMMC 5.1 storage.

Despite its decent gaming capabilities, the phone’s eMMC storage type is a bottleneck, especially when competitors offer faster UFS 2.2 storage. However, the expandable memory of up to 2TB ensures users won’t run out of space.

Camera: Solid for Everyday Use

• Main Camera: 50MP AI primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture.

• Secondary Camera: Basic depth sensor.

• Front Camera: 8MP selfie camera.

The 50MP AI camera captures detailed and vibrant images in daylight, making it a strong performer for casual photography. Low-light performance, while adequate, shows some noise and loss of detail. The 8MP front camera delivers decent selfies with natural skin tones, suitable for video calls and social media.

Camera Modes include Night Mode, HDR, Portrait, and Pro Mode, adding versatility. However, the lack of ultra-wide or macro lenses limits creative possibilities. Video recording is capped at 1080p at 30fps, which is acceptable but feels limited in an era where competitors offer 4K options.

Battery and Charging: Exceptional Endurance

• Capacity: 6,000 mAh.

• Charging: 45W fast charging.

The 6,000 mAh battery is a standout feature, providing 15–18 hours of screen-on time under moderate to heavy usage. Whether streaming, gaming, or using social media, the phone easily lasts two days on a single charge. The 45W fast charging can power the device from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Software: Functional but Cluttered

• OS: Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0.

• Update Promise: Two major Android updates, three years of security patches.

Realme UI 5.0 offers smooth animations and extensive customisation options, enhancing the Android 14 experience. Features like Air Gestures, AI Flash Matting, and Rainwater Smart Touch add a futuristic feel. However, the presence of bloatware apps like Snapchat, LinkedIn, and various casual games detracts from the overall experience. Fortunately, most of these apps can be uninstalled.

Durability and Unique Features

The SonicWave Water Ejection technology ensures the phone expels water effectively, a feature typically reserved for high-end devices. Combined with its military-grade shock resistance, the Realme 14x 5G is built to handle rugged use, making it one of the most durable phones in its class.

Verdict: A Rugged Mid-Range Champion

The Realme 14x 5G is a standout choice for users prioritising durability and battery life. With its IP69 rating, SonicWave Water Ejection, and military-grade protection, it redefines ruggedness in the mid-range segment. While it lacks premium features like Full HD+ resolution or stereo speakers, its 120Hz refresh rate, acceptable performance, and affordable pricing make it a compelling option.