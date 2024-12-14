Redmi Note 14 Pro+ review: A mid-range powerhouse with flagship aspirations

Over the years, the Redmi Note lineup has redefined value-for-money propositions, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ continues that legacy. Priced starting at ₹29,999, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ positions itself as a premium offering in the sub-₹40,000 segment. But is it worth the hype? Let’s dive in.

Design: Refinement Over Revolution

• Materials: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front), Gorilla Glass 7i (back)

• Dimensions: 162.53 x 74.67 x 8.75 mm

• Weight: 210.9 grams

• IP Rating: IP68 water and dust resistance

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a premium design that feels inspired by Xiaomi’s flagship lineup. While the device has gained some heft at 211 grams, the curved edges and glass back make it comfortable to hold. The Titan Black, Phantom Purple (with vegan leather), and Spectre Blue colour options cater to varied aesthetic preferences. The Phantom Purple is especially striking with its leather-like texture.

The camera module is encased in a single housing, bordered by a metallic ring reminiscent of Samsung’s rotating bezels (though this one is static).

Display: A Visual Delight

• Type: 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED

• Resolution: 1220 x 2712 pixels (446 PPI)

• Peak Brightness: 3000 nits

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz

• Certifications: TÜV Rheinland, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ excels in the display department with its 120Hz AMOLED panel. Colours are vibrant, contrasts are sharp, and text remains crisp, even under direct sunlight. Watching HDR content on Netflix or YouTube is a pleasure, with smooth scrolling and animations enhancing the overall experience. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the display’s responsiveness.

Performance: Efficient and Reliable

• Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm)

• Variants: 8+128GB, 8+256GB, 12+512GB (UFS 2.2 storage)

• OS: Android 14-based HyperOS

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ handles multitasking, gaming, and media consumption effortlessly. Whether you’re playing Genshin Impact or editing photos, the phone remains fluid and snappy. However, Xiaomi’s decision to opt for UFS 2.2 storage (instead of UFS 3.1) feels like a step backward in this price range.

Benchmarks

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ achieves respectable scores in synthetic benchmarks, though it lags behind competitors like the OnePlus 12R, which uses a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

• AnTuTu: 724,770

• Geekbench (Single/Multi-Core): 1,168 / 3,238

• 3DMark Wild Life: 4,599

Cameras: Feature-Rich but Inconsistent

• Rear: 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide

• Front: 20MP punch-hole selfie camera

The inclusion of a telephoto sensor marks a welcome upgrade for the Redmi Note series. The primary 50MP Light Fusion sensor captures detailed, vibrant images in daylight, while the 8MP ultra-wide lens delivers average results with some loss of detail. The telephoto lens performs admirably, especially at 2x and 2.5x zoom.

Portrait shots come out crisp, with good subject separation. However, selfies are inconsistent, often displaying skin-softening effects even with beauty mode disabled. Low-light photography is decent, with night mode improving details in challenging conditions, though noise remains an issue in extreme darkness.

Video recording maxes out at 4K/30fps but lacks the finesse expected in this price range, especially compared to rivals.

AI Features: A Mixed Bag

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ integrates over 20 AI features, such as AI Erase Pro for removing unwanted objects and AI-powered image scaling. While these tools are handy, they sometimes miss the mark, requiring further optimisation through updates.

Battery: Built to Last

• Capacity: 6200mAh

• Charging: 90W HyperCharge (in-box charger included)

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ sets a new standard with its massive 6200mAh battery, delivering nearly two days of moderate usage. Even with intensive tasks like gaming, streaming, and camera use, the phone comfortably lasts a full day. The 90W charger restores 50% battery in under 25 minutes, though it’s slightly slower than the 120W charging of its predecessor.

Software: Familiar, Yet Flawed

The device runs on HyperOS 1.0.2, offering a refined UI with new features like enhanced Always-On Display (AOD) customisations and seamless cross-device app pinning. However, bloatware and intrusive notifications from preinstalled apps like GetApps detract from the user experience.

Xiaomi promises three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches - a commitment that lags behind competitors offering longer software support.

Verdict: A Strong Contender with Room for Improvement

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is a feature-packed mid-range phone that excels in design, display, and battery life. Its performance and cameras are impressive for most users, though software bloat and UFS 2.2 storage are notable drawbacks.

At ₹29,999 for the base model, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ offers solid value for money. If you’re looking for a stylish, durable phone with a stellar display and dependable battery life, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is a worthy choice.