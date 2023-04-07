Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro quick review: A step in the right direction

Samsung launched its Galaxy Book3 laptop in India back in February at the Galaxy Unpacked event this year. The highlights of the laptop include its Dynamic AMOLED 2X 3K display, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 13th gen Intel Core i5/ Core i7 chipsets coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. One of the top competitors of the laptop is Apple MacBook Air M2. Business Today Tech Editor, Aayush Ailawadi, gives a quick review of the newly launched Samsung laptop.

One of the headlining features of the laptop includes its AKG Quad speaker. The audio on the laptop is as good, if not better, than a MacBook or even a top Dell computer. Another USP of the laptop is its weight i.e. 1.56 kg. Although, the laptop is not as sturdy as its rivals, but it is quite travel-friendly as it is compact and you can fit it in compact bags.

As mentioned earlier, it comes with a 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED display that offers vibrant colours, 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes navigation even smoother. The laptop is powered by 13th gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor, which is not exactly as powerful as Apple’s M2 chip.

As for the ports, the laptop comes with a headphone jack, a USB Type-A, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port and a SD Card slot. The laptop comes with support for 45W fast charging.

Tech Today's Take: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro or Apple MacBook Air M2?

At a price of Rs 1,35,000, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is more expensive than the Apple laptop. However, if you are into gaming, the Samsung laptop will do a far better job than the Apple MacBook Air M2, since it is a Windows laptop. Microsoft is quite focused on building on AI by offering GPT-4 based services across devices, Microsoft Office, Outlook, hence, one might be tempted to stick with the Windows laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a good fit for Samsung ecosystem if you already have a few devices of the company. However, if you have an Apple ecosystem, Apple MacBook Air M2 is the best value for money product that you can get your hands on.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ChatGPT, Bard-like AI tools can deceive and cause hallucinations, says noted expert Stuart Russell

Also Watch: Exclusive Conversation With Prof Stuart Russell On Whether AI Is A Threat To Humanity