Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Review: Right in the sweet spot

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S23 Series earlier this year with the S23 Ultra leading the pack with its big display, battery, and an endless list of features. The non-Ultra phones-- the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus have been mostly overshadowed by the most premium offering. However, that doesn't rule them out from the race for the best offering in the premium segment. We tested the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for a long time to tell you if it really deserves your attention and money.



The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a handsome look, and a bespoke Snapdragon chipset. Even the display is big, bright and colourful. On paper, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a promising device. Samsung is eyeing the title of the best all-rounder in the premium segment and with big discounts and offers in store, it is one of the best options available in the premium segment.

Let's dive into the details to understand if Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is really cut out for you.



Design

Right from the word go, the Samsung Galaxy S23 hits different when it comes to aesthetics. The design is very similar to the Galaxy S22, barring the absence of a camera island. In the age of massive camera cutouts, Samsung has opted for a cleaner look with three identical camera lenses. Even the branding is very subtle. The metal frame and frosted glass of the Galaxy S23 give it an overall premium appeal. Design is subjective, sure, but most of my colleagues were impressed by the look and feel of the phone. In comparison to its direct rival, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus look more premium to me. All colour options are subtle and sophisticated, even the Cream variant we reviewed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets rid of the clunky camera island

The form factor is a rare find in the era of big smartphones. Even the bigger Galaxy S23 felt much more compact compared to smartphones with similar screen sizes. The slim profile and well-balanced weight could be a few of the reasons why even the relatively large smartphone feels compact in the hand. However, if you're looking for a real compact phone, opt for the smaller Samsung Galaxy S23.

Camera



The phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The camera system produces excellent image quality, with punchy colours and a good dynamic range. I wouldn't say the colour tone was accurate but the plus point is that the images need no retouching or editing before posting on social media.



The main sensor performs well in low light conditions, thanks to its large pixel size and wide aperture. The ultrawide lens captures a wider field of view. You might have to go pixel-peeping to find differences in comparison to last year's S22. However, the processing is much quicker and the camera module and the surrounding area doesn't heat up as much. The telephoto lens provides up to 3x optical zoom and I ended up using it the most for the added flexibility when it comes to framing the best shots. The front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor, which captures good-quality selfies and video calls. The front-facing camera is a definite upgrade compared to the S22. It also comes with features like facial recognition and auto HDR. The primary sensor does an excellent job but it does not give the phone the distinctive edge that has been bestowed on the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra.

Check out the camera samples:

Display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Display

Samsung has become synonymous with flagship displays and the Galaxy S23 is no different. The 6.6-inch AMOLED panel is beautiful in its own right. You won't find any difference when compared to the S23 Ultra, even when placed side-to-side. However, the S23 does feature a lower resolution of FullHD+. It still offers flagship quality experience that many devices can't offer even with 2K resolution displays. The panel gets 120Hz refresh rate which not only enhances gaming experience but even the UI feels extremely snappy. The small bezels and cut out for front-facing camera also gives the device a premium appeal.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is powered by the latest Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with an octa-core processor consisting of 1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3, 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715, 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710, and 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510. The phone has 8GB of RAM and comes with internal storage options of 256GB or 512GB, which seems more than enough to store all your files, apps, and games. The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, with the latest One UI 5.1 skin on top. The interface is buttery smooth and it just gets better after every update which we've seen a lot since the launch. I did not come across any kind of stuttering or frame drops even while playing demanding games. The phone does get hot to touch but not unbearable like the last generation powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm and Samsung have done a much better job in dealing with the thermals with the Galaxy S23.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery

Good thermals also leads to good battery life in the long run. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with 4700mAh battery, which offers robust back up and enough power to last the entire day with heavy to moderate usage. The phone does support 45W fast charging with a wire and a wireless charging option of 15W (Qi/PMA). However, charging speed was one of my biggest gripes with the Galaxy S23. The phone does not get a charging brick of its own and if you end up using a charger that's not compatible, the speed gets really slow. In the age of 100+ watt charging, Samsung Galaxy S23 definitely feels slow to power up. Apple has a similar issue with its devices but it doesn't compete with devices offering up to 120-240W charging speeds.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus builds on the strengths of the Galaxy S22 Plus which was also no slouch in the camera, display or performance department. The design is likeable but you should consider slapping on a case as the review devices did start showing signs of wear and tear without one. Samsung has created an all-rounder with the Galaxy S23 Plus. It may not be the best for gaming, or the best in terms of camera but the phone does more than a decent job in every segment making its an all-rounder that deserves your attention.