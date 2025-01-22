Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ first impressions: Striking the right balance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ step into the limelight as the approachable siblings of the Ultra variant, aiming to strike a balance between flagship performance and everyday practicality. After spending some hands-on time with the duo, I’m left with the impression that Samsung has mastered the art of refinement, even if innovation occasionally takes a backseat.

Samsung hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, but the Galaxy S25 and S25+ carry forward the brand’s unmistakable design language with some tweaks worth appreciating. The devices feel sleek, with their slim profiles and rounded corners ensuring a comfortable grip. The choice of materials—recycled armour aluminium for the frame and Gorilla Glass Armor 2—gives them a reassuringly premium feel.

At 6.2 inches for the S25 and 6.7 inches for the S25+, their Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays dazzle with sharp Full HD+ and Quad HD+ resolutions, respectively. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate makes everything from scrolling to gaming buttery smooth, while the Vision Booster tech ensures vibrant colours even under harsh sunlight. It’s Samsung doing what it does best in the display department—no surprises there.

Under the hood, both devices share the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, a custom-built processor that ensures top-notch performance. In my initial usage, navigating One UI 7 was a breeze. The integration of AI features is subtle yet effective—context-aware app suggestions and natural language commands genuinely enhance everyday usability without feeling intrusive. It’s not gimmicky; it’s thoughtful.

The S25+ edges ahead slightly with its 4,900mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh on the S25, though both offer fast-charging capabilities to keep you untethered from the wall.

Samsung has equipped both phones with a capable trio of lenses: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Early tests reveal impressive results, with the main sensor producing sharp, well-lit shots in diverse conditions. The portrait mode is particularly impressive, and enhancements to low-light photography are noticeable.

On the video front, default 10-bit HDR recording ensures richer colour depth, and AI-powered features like Audio Eraser allow for professional-grade edits right from the phone. For photography enthusiasts who don’t need the Ultra’s extra bells and whistles, these cameras hold their own remarkably well.

The S25 and S25+ shine in areas like sustainability—using recycled materials for components and cobalt in the battery—but their essence is iterative rather than revolutionary. The devices cater to those who want a high-performing, beautifully crafted phone without venturing into the Ultra’s territory of excess.

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ feel like the workhorses of Samsung’s flagship lineup - reliable, polished, and ready to handle just about anything. While they may not have the jaw-dropping appeal of their Ultra counterpart, they are an excellent choice for those who want cutting-edge tech wrapped in an approachable package.