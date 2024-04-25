Stellar Blade review: Carving its own cosmic niche

Welcome to the universe of Stellar Blade, where influences from gaming's action-packed past collide to create a futuristic frenzy that's part homage, part innovation, and all entertainment. Strap in as we navigate the stars with Eve, our super-powered protagonist, in a rollercoaster ride through a galaxy teeming with monstrous threats and tantalising twists.

Storytelling in Stellar Blade is a wild ride through pulp sci-fi territory, occasionally veering into over-the-top territory reminiscent of a binge-worthy TV series. While the plot sometimes feels like it's trying to outdo itself at every turn, with characters switching allegiances like it's nobody's business, there's no denying the thrill of the journey.

But where Stellar Blade truly shines is in its gameplay. Playing as Eve, every moment is an adrenaline-fueled joyride, whether you're sprinting across desert dunes or facing off against a horde of cockroach monsters. Combat is where the game truly comes alive, with a focus on precision parries and deft dodges that lead to ultra-powerful special moves. It's a dance of destruction that rewards skill and strategy, inviting players to master their enemies rather than simply mashing buttons.

However, not all is smooth sailing in the cosmos of Stellar Blade. While the gameplay is a blast, the pacing can feel like a cosmic conundrum at times. Sections of the game stretch on longer than a hyperspace jump, with endless waves of enemies and tedious tasks that detract from the overall experience. It's like trying to navigate an asteroid field without a map - exhilarating at first, but ultimately exhausting.

Yet, amidst the occasional turbulence, there are moments of tranquillity. The game's soundtrack is a symphony of sound that elevates every moment, from cruising through the desert to facing off against larger-than-life bosses. And visually, Stellar Blade is a spectacle to behold, with stunning character models and breathtaking set pieces that transport players to distant worlds.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Stellar Blade is its exploration of themes like transhumanism and moral relativity. While the story may not always hit the mark, it's refreshing to see a game delve into deeper philosophical territory, even if it occasionally gets lost among the stars.

Shift Up lives up to its name with an impressive debut. Despite its size, the studio delivers an exemplary package in terms of quality, variety, scope, and scale. Overcoming the challenges of the Unreal Engine, Shift Up avoids the common pitfalls of streaming stutter and performance issues that often plague other teams.

In the end, Stellar Blade may not reach the celestial heights of its inspirations, but it's a valiant effort that deserves recognition. As a PS5 exclusive, Stellar Blade is poised to endure long after the final credits roll. Its visual and gameplay excellence ensures a lasting presence in the gaming landscape, offering a delightful experience for players to immerse themselves in.