Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Living with an Android tablet (happily) after years of iPad use

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is an ambitious mid-range tablet that enters a competitive space dominated by premium devices like the iPad. Price starting at ₹27,999 (without accessories), it aims to be more than just a content consumption device, offering tools for productivity, creative tasks, and even family use. After switching to it from an iPad, here’s a deep dive into how the Xiaomi Pad 7 holds up.

Design and Display: Premium Feel, Comfortable Size

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Xiaomi Pad 7 is its 11.2-inch display, surrounded by slim bezels that maximise screen real estate. Weighing just 500 grams and measuring 6.18mm thick, the tablet feels incredibly light yet sturdy, thanks to its aluminium unibody design. Its size hits a sweet spot: large enough for multitasking and entertainment, but compact enough to be portable.

The 3:2 aspect ratio display offers a resolution of 3200×2136, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It’s an IPS LCD panel with a 140Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and navigation buttery smooth. Watching videos or working outdoors? The tablet’s brightness ensures excellent visibility, though the glossy screen is prone to reflections. Adding Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers makes the Pad 7 a fantastic companion for media consumption.

Accessories: Keyboard and Stylus (Optional but Essential)

The optional Focus Keyboard and Focus Pen expand the tablet’s functionality, transforming it into a pseudo-laptop or creative workstation. The Focus Keyboard offers a floating design with backlit keys and a built-in trackpad, but the small size of the trackpad and the compact layout might take some getting used to. Typing for long hours felt manageable but not entirely comfortable compared to a full-sized keyboard.

The Focus Pen, on the other hand, impresses with its precision and ease of use. It’s magnetic, charges quickly by attaching to the tablet, and offers features like a laser pointer mode and highlighter functionality. While not as advanced as the Apple Pencil, it’s great for note-taking, casual sketches, and document annotations.

Performance: Powerful Yet Purposeful

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM (in the higher-end variant) ensures smooth performance across everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light multitasking. Switching between apps is seamless, and there’s enough power for casual gaming. While it’s not a device for heavy video editing or advanced 3D design, it’s plenty fast for most users.

Battery life is excellent, with the 5,500mAh capacity comfortably lasting a full day of mixed use, including video calls, streaming, and productivity apps. The included 45W fast charger takes about 60 minutes to fully recharge the device.

Software and Usability: Android Tailored for Tablets

The Xiaomi Pad 7 runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, offering a clean and minimally intrusive experience. Features like split-screen multitasking, floating windows, and gesture navigation make it intuitive to use. While the OS is polished, the limited availability of tablet-optimised third-party apps on Android remains a challenge. Some apps still feel stretched out and fail to take full advantage of the large screen.

Cameras: Functional but Basic

The 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera are serviceable for video calls, scanning documents, and casual photography. The camera placement on the landscape edge is ideal for video conferencing, ensuring you’re centred on the screen. That said, the cameras are not a standout feature and are best seen as supplementary tools.

Verdict: A Great Mid-Range Android Tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 7 makes a compelling case for itself as a versatile mid-range tablet. It excels in media consumption, basic productivity, and casual creative tasks while offering solid performance and a premium design. However, if you’re heavily reliant on tablet-specific apps or require cellular connectivity, you might find its limitations frustrating.

For users looking for a stylish, high-performing Android tablet that doesn’t break the bank, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is a worthy contender. It’s not quite a laptop replacement, but for those seeking a capable device for both work and play, it strikes a good balance.