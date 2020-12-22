Samsung deletes FB post that mocked Apple, Galaxy S21 may not come with charger

Highlights Samsung appears to be deleting Facebook posts mocking Apple.

Samsung is tipped to remove chargers from the retail box of the Galaxy S21 phones.

Galaxy S21 is set to be launched in January 2021.

Over the last few weeks, we've heard a lot of rumours about Samsung deciding against shipping the upcoming Galaxy S21 series phones with chargers. The phone maker has seen itself increasingly tipped to not launch the new S21 phones with the accessory in the retail box.

However, till now the company has remained mum on the issue, and the only hint we've had from it on this matter are the company's social media handles taking swipes at Apple for not including a charging adapter in the retail box of its iPhones. These posts for the longest time were taken as a clear indication that the rumours about the company not shipping its next flagships with chargers are false. But now, there appears to be a twist in the tale.

It has come to our notice that Samsung has started deleting Facebook posts in which it is taking shots at Apple for removing the charger from its iPhone 12 retail package. Interestingly, it appears to have done so only after reports started to come in about the company also going down this road with its S21 series of phones.

One such post from the company's official Caribbean Facebook page mocked Apple by claiming, "Our Galaxy does give you with everything you are looking for. From the basic charger to the best camera, battery performance and memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone." As mentioned above, this post has since been removed giving us a major hint that the upcoming Galaxy S21 may not get the charger in the box.

While this is a big hint, we still cannot be sure that Samsung will indeed remove the accessory from the box. However, luckily for us, the wait for this information will not be too long, with Samsung already confirming that the Galaxy S21 series will launch in January 2021.

As for the phones themselves, there's a lot we know about them already. Leaks have revealed that there will be three new phones under the series -- Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Of the three, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, is said to come in two colors such as the Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Leaked renders have shown the device to come with a flat display, unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new leak reveals that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED screen at the front and a glass rear. Reports suggest the new S21 Ultra will also come with the S Pen which was previously only seen on the Galaxy Note series. However, now the Galaxy S21 Ultra will become the first S-series handset to get support for it.