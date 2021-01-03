Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may launch alongside Galaxy S21 series phones

Highlights Samsung will soon announce an official launch date for Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung will launch its latest Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in less than two weeks. As per latest reports, the company may unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro as well. The South Korean tech giant can also have a separate launch date for wireless earbuds. But the company will soon announce an official date. The support page for the Galaxy Buds Pro has gone live on Samsung Canada's website.

The support page reveals the model number SM-R190 for the Samsung's true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. There is no further information on the upcoming audio product. But thanks to the several leaks in the past, we do know certain specs and features which will be included in the Galaxy Buds Pro. In fact, leaks also suggest that the price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro will be more than the existing Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is said to have a two-way speaker and a trio of microphones as well as an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter on each bud. The TWS earbuds will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce background noise. Other specs include Ambient Sound, Conversation Mode, and Spatial Audio similar to what you get on Apple AirPods Pro.

The company is likely to use gyro sensors and provide support for Dolby Atmos and SoundAlive technologies for the Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to boast an IPX7 rating as well. This means that the earbuds will be able to dive up to 1 meter/ 3ft for 30 minutes.

The TWS earbuds will offer a total of eight hours of playtime and 4.5 hours of talk time. For the connectivity, users will get a USB Type-C charging port, Qi wireless charging, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three different colours: Black, Silver, and Violet. The earbuds may cost around $199 in the US, loosely translated into Rs 14,500 for the Indian market.