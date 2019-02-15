Samsung Galaxy M30 price may start from Rs 15,000 in India, sale to start in March first week

After successfully launching Galaxy M 10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in India, Samsung is looking to launch the Galaxy M30 at a starting price of Rs 15,000 in the month of February. According to the IANS, the sale of Samsung Galaxy M30 with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000 mAh battery will begin in the first week of March. Galaxy M30 would be the third smartphone to launch under the Galaxy 'M-series' category.

The design language of the new Galaxy M30 is expected to be similar to the both Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. However, Samsung M30 would get an AMOLED screen rather than the TFT screens that were seen on Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The Samsung M30 is expected to come with a full-HD + screen measuring 6.38 inches with a screen resolution of 2210 x 1080 pixels. The leak also suggests a water drop notch for the Galaxy M30. A small bezel is visible at the bottom of the phone which could house navigation buttons.

As far as the optics of the Samsung Galaxy M30 is concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16 megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera system. Galaxy M30 can be seen with a vertical camera layout with the configuration as 13 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 5 megapixels. One of the three cameras will have an ultra wide-angle lens together with a telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M30 won't have an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the design leak, the fingerprint sensor is located at the back. There is a USB Type-C port but there is no mention of 3.5mm audio jack.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and it will run on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. As far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS etc.

Edited By: Udit Verma

