Skullcandy Jib True wireless earbuds with 22-hour battery life launched at Rs 2,999

Skullcandy, the US-based audio product company, on Monday, announced the launch of true wireless earbuds called Jib True. Jib True wireless earbuds have been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. Skullcandy notes that the earbuds are pocket friendly and easy-to-use with features and controls such as call, track and volume control, activate assistant, dual mics, solo bud use and more. Skullcandy's website notes that the MRP of the buds is Rs 8,999, although chances are even after the introductory offer ends the Jib True wireless earbuds will sell at a discounted price given the difference between its MRP and price at launch.

Jib True comes with easy touch controls, support for voice commands through a smart assistant, and a feature called solo bud that will let one piece of the pair be able to function as a mono speaker. Skullcandy says that Jib True earbuds are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating and can be used during rigorous workouts. The Jib True does not have active noise cancellation but Skullcandy notes that it features a design that should make the buds have a noise-canceling fit and should block ambient noise.

The Jib True also features dual microphones, that is, both earbuds will have microphones for clean, clear calls. "Between listening to music or watching videos, you're probably going to want to take a phone call now and then," notes Skullcandy. The wireless buds also come with more than 22 hours of battery life with 6 hours in the bud and an additional 16 hours in the case. Jib True comes with a micro-USB charging cable, charging case and three earpieces in small, medium, and large sizes. Jib True wireless earbuds are avaiable in blue and black colours.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, and Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India said, "We're so excited to be bringing this incredible update to our Jib franchise. For those looking to try out true wireless earbuds for the first time and at an affordable price, Jib True is it. We've packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can't wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back!"

Skullcandy had launched a pair of wireless earbuds called Spoke in November 2020 at the same offer price of Rs 2,999. Most features stated for Jib True wireless are present in Spoke. However, Spoke featured a total battery life of 14 hours of battery life and dual microphones were absent in the earbuds.