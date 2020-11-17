Spotify Premium yearly plan is now available for Rs 999 with savings of Rs 429

Highlights Spotify Premium annual plan is down to Rs 999 right now.

The annual membership is normally available for Rs 1,189 in India.

Spotify Premium will remove advertisements and bring high-quality music.

Spotify Premium subscription fee is seeing a discount again. The world's largest music streaming platform is offering the annual Premium membership for Rs 999 in a limited period offer. This is Rs 429 down from the regular monthly price, which is Rs 119, and Rs 190 down from the regular annual charges of Rs 1,189. This discount is a part of Spotify's Black Friday deals that are kicking off in the US and other regions soon. But despite being too low, it is not the lowest price on a Spotify Premium annual subscription in India.

The Spotify Premium annual membership normally costs Rs 1,189, but you get it for Rs 999 right now. But, in case, you were lucky enough to spot the deal, Spotify had its Premium subscription recurring annually up for sale for as low as Rs 699. This is a flat discount of Rs 490 on the annual membership for the Premium service. Now that this plan is no longer available what you are left with is the Rs 999 offer that you should definitely take up if you want to subscribe to Spotify for its wide catalogue of songs and podcasts in India. The Premium plans also remove advertisements and allow you to play music in the highest available quality.

As usual, Spotify has only discounted the annual plan of Premium membership. So the rest of the tiers, including Spotify Duo, Spotify Premium Family, and Spotify Student, are still available for the same price as they were available. You will pay Rs 149 per month for Duo, Rs 179 per month for Family, and Rs 59 per month for Student. Of course, the 30-day free trial is still available on all these plans, including the yearly plan that is available for much less right now. I think it is a sweet deal to grab, especially with the kind of content you are going to enjoy on Spotify.

I am a regular Spotify user, so when the company announced that it is expanding podcasts beyond the music catalogue it has, I was satisfied with the subscription fee I have been paying for Premium membership. But, unfortunately, I paid the regular Rs 1,189 amount for the annual membership because I missed the window of getting this discount. If you are convinced enough to use Spotify Premium services, I would recommend you get the annual membership for Rs 999. Besides, you have multiple payment options that you can use for the subscription, such as Paytm, UPI, and credit/debit cards.

Spotify, however, has stiff competition from the players available in India, including Apple Music, YouTube Music Premium, Amazon Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn among others. All of these music streaming services cost much less annually -- JioSaavn and Gaana premium plans are available for Rs 399 annually.