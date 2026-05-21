Intuit to cut 3,000 jobs as AI push reshapes operations

US-based financial software company Intuit is laying off around 3,000 employees globally, or nearly 17% of its workforce, as part of a broader restructuring aimed at simplifying operations and sharpening its focus on artificial intelligence initiatives.

According to a Reuters report, the company informed employees through an internal memo that the restructuring is designed to improve execution and streamline product delivery as it ramps up investments in AI across its platform.

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In the memo reviewed by Reuters, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said the company is trying to reduce organisational complexity to move faster on its strategic priorities.

“Simplifying the structure will help us deliver better products,” Goodarzi said in the memo, adding that the changes would help Intuit focus more sharply on its “big bets,” including deeper AI integration across its services.

The layoffs come months after Intuit signed multi-year agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic to integrate AI models into its software ecosystem. The partnerships are aimed at embedding Intuit’s tax, finance, accounting and marketing tools into platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude.

The restructuring will also include the closure of Intuit offices in Reno and Woodland Hills as the company consolidates teams into selected hubs.

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Employees affected in the US will continue with the company until July 31 and will receive severance benefits that include 16 weeks of base pay, along with an additional two weeks for every year spent at Intuit.

Intuit joins a growing list of technology firms reshaping their workforce structures while increasing investments in AI. Companies such as Amazon, Block and Pinterest have also announced layoffs in recent months while citing efficiency gains and operational changes linked to AI adoption.