Scapia raises $63 million led by General Catalyst to scale AI-first travel fintech platform

Travel-focused fintech startup Scapia has raised $63 million in a fresh funding round led by General Catalyst, with existing investors Peak XV Partners and Z47 also participating.

With the latest infusion, the company’s total funding has risen to $135 million. Founded in 2022 by former Flipkart executive Anil Goteti, Scapia had previously raised $72 million.

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The startup said the new capital will be used to expand its customer base across India and strengthen its AI-first product and organisational strategy.

“We are excited to have General Catalyst join us as a partner, and the continued investment from Peak XV and Z47 is a strong validation of what we have built and where we are headed,” said Anil Goteti, founder and CEO of Scapia.

“Today, Scapia is a comprehensive travel ecosystem powered by a financial product at its core, designed for a generation of Indians that treats travel as a way of life,” he added.

Scapia, which offers co-branded credit cards in partnership with Federal Bank and BOBCARD, said flight bookings on its platform have grown 5–6 times over the past year, while hotel stays have increased eightfold. The company added that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are contributing a growing share of bookings.

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The startup plans to use a significant portion of the funding to strengthen its brand presence and hire AI talent across engineering, product, data science and design teams.

“India's next wave of great consumer companies will be built around behaviors that are genuinely new — not just digital versions of what came before,” said Neeraj Arora, CEO India & MENA at General Catalyst.

“Scapia understood early that a generation of Indians for whom travel is a baseline expectation, not an aspiration, needed a financial product designed around that identity,” he added.

Scapia said it was the first company in India to launch a dual-network co-branded credit card spanning both Visa and RuPay networks. The company has also expanded into rewards-led UPI payments, airport privileges, travel bookings and travel experiences as it looks to position itself as a full-stack travel-fintech platform.