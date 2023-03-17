Aadhaar update: How to download Aadhaar card online in simple steps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which oversees Aadhaar-related matters and developments, allows Aadhaar card holders to download a digital version of Aadhaar card online. The digitally signed and password protected electronic copy of the Aadhaar is equally valid like a physical copy of Aadhaar and can be used whenever needed.

The e-Aadhaar has several benefits, including convenience, time-saving, and easy access from anywhere. It saves you the time and effort of visiting an Aadhaar enrollment center, and you can easily save and share it digitally.

The digital Aadhaar also serves as a valid proof of identity and address for various purposes. Similar to a physical Aadhaar card, teh e-Aadhaar also comes with a unique QR code making it tamper-proof.

To access the digital Aadhaar, you can visit the official website of UIDIAI i.e is uidai.gov.in or eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in .

Here is how to download your Aadhaar card online in simple steps:

- Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at- uidai.gov.in

- Click on the "Download Aadhaar" option under the "My Aadhaar" tab available on the homepage.

- You will be then redirected to a new page where you need to enter your Aadhaar number or enrolment ID (EID).

- Enter your full name, pin code, and the image captcha code displayed on the page.

- Click on the "Get One Time Password" (OTP) button. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP in the space provided and click on the "Download Aadhaar" button.

- Your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in the form of a PDF file.

Notable to open the downloaded PDF file, you need to enter the password which is a combination of the first four letters of your name in capital letters and your year of birth (YYYY) as shown on your Aadhaar card.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has also allowed Aadhaar card holders to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost. The update process is free of cost for the next three months (until June 14). On the other hand, the Aadhaar executive will charge a fee of Rs 50 to update Aadhaar at physical centers.

To update Aadhaar documents, residents can log in to the official website of UIDAI. During the process, you will need your Aadhaar number, and an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to the registered mobile number. You can read more about the process here: Govt offering free Aadhaar card update service online: How it works.

