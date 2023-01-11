After chips, Apple plans to make its own screen displays for iPhones: Report

After making its own chips, Apple's quest of reducing its reliance on other companies is still on as the iPhone maker is all set to embark upon manufacturing its own custom displays in mobile devices.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could start as early as 2024 and with this, it will reduce its dependency on partners like

Samsung and LG.

The company aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year, the report added.

The screens upgrade the current OLED — organic light-emitting diode — standard to a technology called microLED, and Apple plans to eventually bring the displays to other devices, including the iPhone.

This comes after Apple dropped Intel Corp. chips in its Mac computers in favor of in-house designs and plans to do the same with the key wireless components in its iPhones.

Apple’s project is being led by Wei Chen, who runs Apple’s display technology group within Johny Srouji’s Hardware Technologies division. The company has begun testing the microLED displays on an update to the Apple Watch Ultra, its new high-end sports watch, the report further added.

As per the report, this is a step Apple has been planning for years. The effort began in 2014 when Apple bought startup LuxVue, which pioneered microLED technology, it said. The development of Apple’s own screens had been led by veteran executive Lynn Youngs within Apple’s hardware engineering division, but the work was shifted two years ago to the purview of Srouji, who oversees the company’s custom chip group.

This comes a day after reports of Apple planning to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip surfaced.

