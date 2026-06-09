AGNIT Semiconductors sets up Rs 3 crore GaN testing lab at IISc to speed up chip validation

Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor startup AGNIT Semiconductors has set up a new testing and qualification laboratory at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), investing Rs 3 crore in a move aimed at reducing reliance on external testing infrastructure and accelerating the commercialisation of indigenous semiconductor technologies.

The 350 sq. ft. facility is expected to help the company carry out in-house validation, reliability testing and qualification of GaN semiconductor components used in applications such as defence communications, telecom infrastructure, satellite systems and next-generation wireless networks.

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The development comes as India looks to strengthen not just chip manufacturing capabilities but also the supporting ecosystem required to design, test and qualify semiconductor products domestically.

"India’s semiconductor ambitions require not only chip design and fabrication capabilities but also robust indigenous validation and reliability ecosystems," Hareesh Chandrasekar, co-founder and chief executive officer of AGNIT Semiconductors, said.

"This facility marks an important milestone in AGNIT’s growth journey as we continue building advanced semiconductor capabilities under the vision 'Make in India for the world'. Having a dedicated in-house testing ecosystem will allow us to move faster from development to deployment, strengthen product performance, and better support the evolving requirements of telecom and defence customers," he added.

The laboratory houses equipment including environmental testing chambers capable of operating between -60°C and 125°C, RF test and measurement benches, connectorised RF load-pull testing systems and automated PCB assembly equipment. According to the company, the facility will significantly reduce turnaround times for board characterisation, qualification testing and reliability data generation.

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Until now, AGNIT relied on shared infrastructure at IISc for a large part of its testing requirements. The new facility is expected to enable tighter integration between the company's design, fabrication and testing teams, allowing faster product development cycles. A team of five to eight engineers and researchers will operate the laboratory.

The startup said it also plans to expand the facility's capabilities to include accelerated lifetime testing and qualification of military-grade semiconductor components, a segment where reliability requirements are particularly stringent.

The company has raised about Rs 60 crore to date from investors including 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock, with participation from Lakshmi Narayanan.

