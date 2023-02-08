Airtel is offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select recharge plans: Full list of plans and benefits

Disney Plus Hotstar is gearing up to live stream the Indian Premier League 2023 season as an official broadcaster. The OTT platform has listed various plans ranging from monthly to yearly validity to allow users watch IPL matches along with OTT content available on the platform. But, the plans can be a little pricier for some viewers. However, if you have an Airtel prepaid SIM then you can get a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar for free.

Airtel is offering OTT benefits with some of its prepaid mobile recharge plans which include free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar. The selected plans also include unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits with 5G speed for users who are living in Airtel 5G enabled cities.

Let's take a detailed look at all the Airtel prepaid plans offering a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar and more benefits.

Airtel prepaid plans offering Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Rs 399 plan: This plan offers 28 days of validity, 3 months of free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, unlimited calling over all local, STD, and roaming networks, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of daily data. Additional benefits include access to Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription and more.

Rs 499 plan: Under this plan Airtel offers 28 days of validity, 3 months of free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. Additional benefits include free subscription to Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, free Hello Tunes, and more.

Rs 719 plan: With this prepaid plan Airtel users get 84 days of validity, 3 months of free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile on the Airtel app and web, access to Xtream App, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 779 plan: This plan offers 90 days of validity, 1.5GB of daily internet data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months of free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile on the Airtel app and web.

Rs 839 plan: With 84 days of plan validity, this plan includes benefits of unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data benefits. It also includes 3 months of subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, access to Xtream App and more.

Rs 999 plan: This quarterly plan offers 84 days of validity, 2.5GB of daily data rollover, calling and SMS benefits, and 3 months of subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and 84 days of subscription to Amazon Prime Membership.

Rs 3359 plan: Under this Airtel prepaid annual plan, the telecom operator offers 356 days of validity, 2.5GB of daily data rollover, SMS and calling benefits, and 1-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.