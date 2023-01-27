Airtel launches 2 new prepaid plans for users who browse social media all day, details here

Bharti Airtel offers a range of prepaid plans offering unlimited calling, data and daily SMS benefits. The telco also offers a slew of data add-on plans so that users can get extra data whenever the daily data limit exhausts. But recharging with add-on plans often makes the overall mobile prepaid experience expensive, unlike Airtel postpaid plans where users get bulk data so that they can use more internet whenever they need. But the telco has now bridged this difference between prepaid and postpaid benefits with two new prepaid plans which offer bulk data with up to 60GB on monthly recharges.

As reported by telecom talk, Airtel has added two new prepaid recharge plans at Rs 489 and Rs 509. The plan offers monthly bulk data for users who have heavy internet usage, especially for customers who are now experiencing 5G network connectivity.

Let's take a detailed look at the newly added Airtel prepaid plans offering data, calling and added benefits.

Airtel prepaid plans offering bulk internet data

Airtel Rs 489 prepaid plan: Under this prepaid plan users get unlimited local STD and roaming calls, 300 SMS, and 50 GB of bulk data with a validity of 30 days. For additional benefits, Airtel is offering benefits of Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, and Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan: Airtel has introduced this plan as a monthly validity plan which means users will get plan validity for the entire 1 month irrespective of 28, 30 or 31 days of a month. The plan offers unlimited calling on local or STD calls, 300 SMS, and 60 GB of bulk data.

The additional benefits include Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

While both the plans are limiting the SMS benefits to just 300 SMS per month, this might be a concern for users who just want data benefits and calling. Additionally, since there are no daily data benefits, users can enjoy their internet data while distributing it with light to heavy usage days.