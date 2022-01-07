Airtel Rs 3359 vs Jio Rs 3119 vs Vi Rs 3099 prepaid plans offer annual streaming benefits, which is better

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi offer annual prepaid plans between Rs 1000 and Rs 3000. The plans, priced over Rs 3000 are expensive annual plans considering that there are other plans that also give 365 days validity. However, these plans have data and streaming benefits that will last users for a year. Jio is currently giving a prepaid plan at Rs 2545 that is giving365 days validity as a special offer till January 7. It offers 1.5 GB per day along with unlimited voice and 100 local and national SMS per day. The plan also gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Jio's website is now showing the prepaid plan under the Happy New Year Offer.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans around Rs 3000 with annual benefits

Airtel Rs 3359 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 365 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit, Amazon Prime Video Mobile benefit, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hellotunes and free WynkMusic. Airtel is giving a prepaid plan at Rs 2999 with identical benefits without access to Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

Jio Rs 3119 prepaid plan: At a relatively cheaper price, Jio is giving a prepaid plan at Rs 3119 that gives access to 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan gives access to 10GB additional data. This plan also gives access to a year of Disney+ Hotstar and complimentary access to Jio apps. Jio is giving a prepaid plan priced at Rs 2879 that brings 2GB daily data for 365 days without Disney+ Hotstar benefit.

Vi Rs 3099 prepaid plan: Vodafone Idea or Vi has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 3099 that gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan gives access to binge all night, weekend data rollover benefit, access to Vi movies and TV and up to 2GB backup data every month with data delights. Vi is also offering a prepaid plan with identical benefits priced at Rs 2899 that bring identical benefits as the above-stated plan but without the Disney+ Hotstar benefit.

Looking at the above-prepaid plans, Jio's Rs 3119 prepaid plan seems to be the most beneficial as it gives 2GB daily data with streaming benefits for 365 days. Even though Vi offers its annual prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 3099, it gives 1.5GB daily data unlike the other telcos giving 2GB daily data.



