Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid plans with up to 80 days validity, check all recharge plans

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that offer validity between 56 days and 84 days. These plans are ideal for users who are looking for validities a little over 2 months with generous validity. Users looking for generous data as well as streaming benefits can go for 3GB daily data plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea. These plans come with unlimited calling and daily SMS benefits. Most 3GB daily data plans from telecom companies also come with access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 prepaid plan: . Vi's Rs 901 prepaid plan gives 70 days validity and comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The plan gives access to 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include unlimited nighttime data, weekend rollover data benefits and complementary data.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans with 84 days validity:

Jio's plans priced at Rs 395, Rs 666 and Rs 719 offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, they offer 6GB data, 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively. Prepaid plans priced at Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 84 days validity. It gives access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps.



