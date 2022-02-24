Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on OnePlus, Redmi and other phones you should not miss

Amazon is back with its Fab Phones Fest with tons of deals on smartphones. Amazon is offering deals and discounts on some popular smartphone brands, including OnePlus, Realme, Samsung phones, and others. Along with discounts, Amazon will also offer bank discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, and other electronic items that will go on sale. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest will be live until February 28, 2022.

Buyers can get instant discounts of up to Rs 1,000 using HDFC Bank Cards. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones & TVs. Prime Members can save up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures

Here are the deals on smartphones you should not miss

— Amazon is offering deals and discounts on iQOO phones. The iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z3 will be sold at Rs 20,990 and RS 17,990 respectively with flat discount of INR 3,000. The newly launched iQOO 9 Series will also be up for pre-order.

—OnePlus smartphones and Smart TVs are available with flat discounts and bank offers. Buyers can get tons of deals on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus TV Y1S Series as well. If you are planning to get the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, you can get up to Rs 1,000 off with HDFC bank cards and Rs 1,500 off with ICICI bank cards on OnePlus Nord CE 2. Similarly, buyers can also get up to Rs 8000 off on OnePlus 9 Series with ICICI bank cards and get an additional RS 4,000 off on the latest OnePlus 9RT.

— Realme Narzo 50A will be selling for just Rs 10,999 and Realme Narzo 50i will be selling for INR 7,499.

— The newly launched Redmi Note 11S will be sold at Rs14,499. Xiaomi's Flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro will be sold for Rs 39,999. Buyers can get additional Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank cards on bestselling Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones. Redmi has multiple bestselling Televisions from 32-inch to 55-inch starting at Rs 14,999 onwards. The newly launched Redmi TV X 4K Series will be also be available at a starting price of Rs 28,999.