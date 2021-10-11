Amazon Great Indian Festival: Mi Smart Band 6 available at Rs 2,999 is a deal you should check out

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is here and the American e-commerce giant is offering discounts and deals across categories including smart fitness bands. The awareness about fitness has been rising in recent times. People are more and more inclined towards their personal fitness and health than ever before. A fitness band is a smart band device that is perfect if you want to keep a track of your workouts and outdoor activities.

Fitness bands these days can do much more than just counting your steps. Many of them have advanced health features like a heart rate monitor, calorie counter, sleep monitoring, and more. They can even provide detailed statistics for athletes or professionals looking for such data. Regardless of whether you are a professional athlete or if you just want to be able to keep a track of your fitness, smart bands can provide you with a host of benefits.

Mi's Smart band 6 is an advanced fitness band offered from Xiaomi. It is currently available on Amazon for a discount of Rs. 1000. The Mi Smart Band 6 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It is currently available for Rs. 3,499 however, the price can further be brought down to Rs. 2,999 using coupons. This special price of Rs. 2,999 is available only for a limited time as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

To avail the further Rs. 500 discount, you simply have to select the coupon tick box below the price on Amazon's Mi Smart band 6 pages. Additionally, Citibank, American Express, and RBL bank credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount on the purchase. The instant discount is capped at Rs. 1,500 for non-EMI transactions and at Rs. 1,750 for EMI transactions.

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch full-colour AMOLED touch screen display with adjustable brightness. It is capable of recording 30 different sets of data from sports activities including the pace of your swimming, stroke count, distance, and more.

It has a very long battery that lasts more than 2 weeks per charge. The smart band comes with an easy-to-attach magnetic charger. It features a heart rate monitor that keeps track of your heart rate 24/7. You can also control the music for your smart fitness band. There are several dial faces to choose from, you can choose a dial face according to your clothes and style. The Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Band is waterproof up to 50 metres and can even be worn while swimming. It is compatible with all iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, the Mi Smart Band 6 has stress monitoring, SpO2 tracking, women's health tracking, personal activity intelligence, and several other useful and practical features.