Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Kindle and Fire Stick get huge up to 50 per cent discount

Amazon is offering great discounts as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale on its own devices. The discounts are applicable on Amazon's line-up of Kindle and Fire devices, including the basic Kindle and the Fire TV stick. So, you can purchase the Kindle, Fire TV stick, Amazon Echo and more at up to 50 per cent reduced prices. The Amazon TV Fire stick is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,399 down from its original price of Rs 3999. The Amazon Kindle E-reader 10th gen has also seen a price drop and can now be purchased for Rs 6,299.

The Amazon Fire TV is a portable dongle style device that turns your normal TV into a smart TV. So, if you do not want to shell out a lot of money on a brand-new smart TV, the Amazon Fire TV stick, which is now selling for Rs 2,399 is a good option. The device connects through the HDMI port on your TV. It is bundled with a multi-button remote. The remote has Alexa voice control and dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. Users get access to multiple streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV and more. There are a few free apps like MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV and more.

The third gen Fire TV stick is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz. This is paired with 8GB of onboard storage.

In case you're someone who loves reading e-books, the new Kindle can be handy for you. The basic Kindle can be purchased for Rs 6299. This is the highest price drop on the 10th gen Kindle since its arrival.

The Amazon Kindle 10th gen features a 6-inch panel with a pixel density of 167 ppi. The display can showcase 16-levels on greyscale. It measures 160 x 113 x 8.7 mm and weighs 174gms. The device has 8GB of on-board storage and can hold thousands of books. Amazon claims up to four weeks of battery life on casual usage. The Kindle can be charged in up to 4 hours via a 5W charger.

There are discounts on other Kindles as well, including on the Kindle Paperwhite. Also on discount are the other Fire TC gadgets as well as Amazon's Echo series of smart speakers.