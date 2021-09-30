Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on 50-inch Smart TVs you can buy

Amazon is all set to kickstart its next mega sale in India on October 3. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer scores of deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, laptops, mobile phones, smart TVs and more. If you have been planning to buy your favourite gadget, you can wait for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to commence.

Amazon has already started revealing some of its deals on smartphones, audio products and more. Apart from these, Amazon will also offer deals and discounts on Smart TVs. Getting a Smart TV is not a herculean task anymore with so many choices available in the market. Most smartphone companies have come up with their own smart TVs and then there are brands that exclusively produce TVs only. So in many ways the buyers today are spoilt for choices. Things are not like how they used to a couple of years ago when they were only a handful of companies selling TVs.

So here is our list of 50-inch Smart TVs you can buy from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is being sold on Amazon for Rs 38,999. The TV features a 50-inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has 3 HDMI 2.0 ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 port to connect hard drives and other USB devices, IR Port to control connected devices like Soundbars, Receivers and set top boxes. The TV is equipped with 20 Watts Powerful Speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is available on Amazon for Rs 38,999. The display has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-ray players gaming consoles, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. The Mi Tv is equipped with a 20 Watts speaker with support for Dolby+ DTS-HD.

TCL 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

TCL is another go-to brand when it comes to Smart TV. The TCL 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is being sold in India for Rs 33,990. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blue Ray players, 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. The TV is equipped with a 24 Watts speaker. The TCL TV has an internal storage of 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.



