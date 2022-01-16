Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best deals, offers and discounts on laptops

Amazon's Great Republic Days sale is now live for Amazon Prime members. Amazon is offering 24-hours early access to Prime members to the Republic Day sale. For everyone else, the sale starts at 12 midnight on January 17.

The sale includes offers, deals, and discounts on a wide range of products across multiple categories including laptops. Laptops have become an essential necessity in this post-pandemic era. If you are looking to buy a new laptop or upgrade your old one, then check out these top deals, offers, and discounts on laptops.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is currently available for Rs. 1,02,990, down from its earlier price of Rs. 1,16,990. SBI cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,250.

The laptop comes with an FHD NanoEdge display that has a frameless design to upgrade your viewing experience, giving you more screen, it offers a 90% screen to body ratio. It is powered by an 11th gen Intel i5 processor paired with an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM ensuring that your laptop will not hang despite several apps being run in the background. It also has an Intel Iris X Graphics card, delivering superior graphics and visuals. The 12.65 inches Full HD LED screen has a native ratio of 1920x1080p and supports a wide viewing angle.

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is currently available for Rs. 89,000 as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day sale. It was earlier priced at Rs. 99,000. SBI cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,250.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 PT315-51 2019 15.6-inch Laptop has a geometrical design with a multi-colour backlit keyboard that allows you to stylise the keyboard to your liking. The black, metal-clad machine features up to a 15-inch Full HD IPS display. It comes fitted with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9th gen processor coupled with an 8GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop has a fast response rate meaning software and applications will fire up instantly and lower latency and ping rate while gaming. The laptop has a 1TB hard drive providing enough space to store all the data you need. The 4th generation aero blade 3D technology efficiently keeps the laptop from overheating. The 4GB dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card renders high-quality images without any lag.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14

The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 is currently available for Rs. 49,990 down from its earlier price of Rs. 65,999. SBI cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,250.

The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 is an extremely lightweight laptop at just 1.5kg with a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display. It is equipped with the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor that is a powerhouse and lets you multitask smoothly. It has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is just 18mm thick. It comes with an INvidia MX350 2GB GDDR5 Graphics. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD that is fast and has sufficient storage for all your needs. It has a robust metal body and a powerful battery that lasts more than 10 hours. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio processing that delivers enhanced audio. It has 2 USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is available for Rs. 37,990, down from its original price of Rs. 57,990. SBI cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,250.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim provides a truly immersive experience while gaming or watching movies with an HD display and Dolby audio. At 1.85 kg it is extremely lightweight and portable. This ultra-sleek laptop, with 19.9 mm thinness is easy to carry anywhere with you. You can stream your favourite series, work on your deadlines and say goodbye to lag with Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor. 4 GB RAM and highly reliable 1TB HDD storage are more than sufficient for everyday use and more. The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3, with its 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display, is perfect down to pixels from every angle. Edged with 2-sided narrow bezels, it surely pushes the boundaries to give you a broader picture.