Amazon India employee loses job after 6 months of joining, says parting ways is not easy

Amazon announced large-scale layoffs in January this year and around 18,000 employees across the globe were impacted by the move. In India, around 1000 people were reported to be affected. An Amazon India employee had earlier described the upsetting atmosphere at the office after the layoffs began and wrote that some people could be heard crying in the office as well.

Several other employees took to LinkedIn to share their side of the tale. One such employee is Amit Kore, who had joined Amazon 6 months back and was also impacted as part of the recent layoffs.

Amazon India employee loses job

Sharing his layoff story on LinkedIn, Amit wrote, "Hi everyone. I wanted to share that my role at Amazon came to an end due to their decision to reduce the workforce. It was a first-of-a-kind experience for me, just like these past 6-7 months. While it's been a challenging time, I'm grateful for the learning opportunities that came with working alongside such exceptional people. It's not easy to part ways with the team you've grown to love over such short period, but I can only thank them for helping me become a better developer in every sense."

Amit had joined Amazon in August 2022 and was fired from the company after completing 6 months. He is now looking out for new opportunities and elaborated on the same in his LinkedIn post. He wrote, "I'm now actively seeking new opportunities to apply my skills & knowledge to new challenges. If you are hiring for an SDE role or know of someone that is, I would love to hear from you."



He added, "Thank you for your support during this transitional period, and I look forward to connecting with anyone who can offer leads, advice, or simply a friendly conversation!"

Amazon's efforts to boost business

Amazon, in order to boost the company's business, had asked employees to work from offices at least three days a week instead of working from home the entire week. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in an official blog post, listed a few benefits of working from offices and asked employees to return to their workplaces physically. He had also mentioned that he is 'optimistic that this shift will provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around their urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville, and the dozens of cities around the world where their employees go to the office'.

"Because the pandemic lasted as long as it did, we were able to observe various models—some teams working exclusively from home, some in the office full-time together, and many flavors of hybrid—over a meaningful period of time. S-team listened to employees, watched how our teams performed, talked to leaders at other companies, and got together on several occasions to discuss if and how we should adjust our approach. The guiding principle in these conversations was to prioritize what would best enable us to make customers' lives better and easier every day, and relentlessly invent to do so. Our respective views of what we thought was optimal evolved as the pandemic wore on and then eased," the blog post read.