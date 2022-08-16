Android 13 is finally here: Check out the list of phones that will receive update

Google has rolled out the Android 13 update for the public after announcing it in May. The new Android 13 update has only been announced for the Pixel phones, but soon it will be available for other Android phones as well. The Android 13 comes with a host of features not only for the phones but also for the tablets. Some of the features that users will get include extending app color theming to even more apps, language settings that can be set on an app level, improved privacy controls and even the ability to copy text and media from one Android device and paste it to another with just a click.

Talking about rolling out Android 13 to other smartphones apart from Pixel, Google said, " Later this year, Android 13 will also roll out to your favorite devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more."

So here is the complete list of Android phones that will get the Android 13 update soon.

Google Pixel phones

--Pixel 4 (XL)

--Pixel 4a

--Pixel 4a (5G)

--Pixel 5

--Pixel 5a (5G)

--Pixel 6

--Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Other Android brands include

Samsung Galaxy phones

Asus

Nokia phones

HMD (Nokia phones)

iQOO, Motorola

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Sharp

Sony

Tecno

vivo

Xiaomi



In case you have a Pixel phone, you need to go to the Settings option on your phone, Systems > System > System update, and then click on the "Check for update" option. If your phone has received the option, you will see it .

Android 13 brings to the plate a bunch of interesting features, including the ability to assign specific languages to different apps. Earlier, users could only assign one language for all the apps present on the phone.

Also Read | Vivo V25 series officially confirmed to launch in India, here's the launch date

Also Read | Samsung leader Jay Y Lee pardoned by South Korea president, may rejoin board

Also Read | Jio Independence Day 2022 offer: Free vouchers, Disney+ Hotstar subscription, validity, and more