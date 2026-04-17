Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.7: 5 features that could make your work faster and smarter

Anthropic has released its new-generation flagship AI model, Claude Opus 4.7, with improved performance and new features. It is said to be an “all-purpose” model that can be leveraged for writing, coding assistance, research, workflow automation, image generation, and others. While the model brings advanced capabilities, 5 new features could enhance your day-to-day interaction with the model across Claude products:

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Smarter coding and software development: The Claude Opus 4.7 comes with an improved ability to handle advanced coding tasks. Anthropic claims that it can better navigate complex programming tasks, making it more useful for developers working on large-scale projects and reducing the need for constant human intervention.

Autonomous Auto Mode: The model can perform long-running tasks in the background on your behalf. With the "Auto Mode," you can assign a complex task in the terminal or browser, and Claude will navigate permissions and make decisions independently until the task is completed.

High-Resolution Vision: The Claude Opus 4.7 model now supports images up to 2576 pixels, allowing it to read tiny text in dense legal documents, identify components in complex circuit schematics, and navigate desktop interfaces with accuracy. It can process visual inputs more effectively and generate higher-quality documents, presentations, and other forms of content, expanding its use beyond text-based tasks.

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Safety and cybersecurity: The Claude Opus 4.7 includes built-in protections to detect vulnerabilities in cybersecurity-related scenarios. These safeguards aim to ensure responsible use as AI capabilities continue to grow.

Task Budgets: To prevent run costs or time, you can now set a Token Budget for agentic loops. You can tell Claude, "Fix this codebase, but don't spend more than 50,000 tokens," allowing the model to prioritise its reasoning steps within your limit. However, the feature is available in beta.