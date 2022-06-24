Apple announces Back to School offers on iPad Air 5, MacBook Air M2, iPad Pro and more

Apple has announced new offers under the Back to School program for customers in India. Under the program, university students and educators can save on an eligible iPad and Mac with Apple education pricing. On top of the discount, eligible customers will also get a free pair of AirPods along with 6 months free of Apple Music.

The Apple Education pricing and offers under the Back to School" program is live and will go on till September 22. The company has revealed the list of eligible devices that can be purchased at a discounted price. Customers can also claim a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+.

Under the program, students, educators and eligible staff can buy the iPad Air 5th generation for Rs 50,780. The iPad Air Gen 5 is officially available in India for Rs 54,900.

Customers can also purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation) at a discounted price. The 11th-generation iPad Pro can be bought at a starting price of Rs 68,300.

Apple is also making the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 available at a discounted price as part of the Back to School program. The M2 MacBook Air can be bought for Rs 1,09,900, whereas the M2 MacBook Pro can be bought for Rs 1,19,900. Those who wish to buy the M1 MacBook Air can buy it at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch, which comes with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, has a starting price of Rs 1,75,410. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, can be bought for Rs 2,15,910.

The M1 iMac, which comes in multiple colour options and a large 24-inch display, is available for Rs 1,07,910 as part of the Back to School offer.

Customers will get a pair of AirPods for free on the purchase of any of the above Mac or iPad models. They can also upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 by paying an additional Rs 6,400 or AirPods Pro by paying Rs 12,200 on top.

Apple Education Pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.