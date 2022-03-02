Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are available at the lowest prices

Apple's popular iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 smartphones are again available at the lowest prices. While Apple is still selling these iPhones at the original prices, e-commerce sites like Amazon are offering them at discounted prices. So, if you have been for a good deal on these iPhones, then this is probably the best time to buy.

The iPhone 11 is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 49,900 for 64GB storage model. There is a discount offer of Rs 4,000 on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak bank cards. This basically means that customers will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 45,900. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900, meaning you will be able to get the handset at an even lower price. The exchange amount will, of course, depend on the basis of your current phone's condition.



If you can spend more than Rs 50,000, then you should consider buying the iPhone 12 as it has received a massive discount on the same e-commerce website. It is effectively available for as low as Rs 53,999 on Amazon, whereas Apple is selling the base 64GB model of the iPhone 12 at Rs 65,900. This means that you are getting a total discount of Rs 11,901 on this device. Do note that the mentioned price is for the blue color model. All the color variants are available at different prices. Moreover, one can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900.

There is a 128GB storage model too, if 64GB storage space is not enough. It will cost you Rs 60,999. But, if you can extend your budget a bit more, then you will be able to buy the latest iPhone 13 at almost same price.

So, the iPhone 13 is currently on sale for Rs 74,900 on Amazon. The original retail price of the device is Rs 79,900, so you are getting Rs 5,000 discount. In addition to this, there is also a Rs 6,000 discount offer for SBI, ICICI, and Kotak bank cardholders. So, this effectively brings down the price to Rs 68,900. The good thing is, Apple started offering 128GB as the base storage model with the iPhone 13 series.

Apart from this, you also get the same exchange offer (up to Rs 14,900 discount) that is available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. So, you will be able to get the iPhone 13 for less than 65,000 if you avail the exchange offer. As mentioned above, the exchange value is calculated on the basis of your existing phone's condition.