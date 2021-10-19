Apple MacBook Pro 2021 comes in 2 sizes and is crazy fast: Sale date, key specs and India price

Apple is done with two big events in a quick succession. While the former introduced new iPhone 13 and the new iPads, the latest one has brought the highly-awaited new MacBook Pro. The laptop is made available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. These machines sport new display technology in the form of Liquid Retina XDR display, which uses min-LED tech. Plus, it has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the new MacBook Pro models are two new extremely powerful chipsets called M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max.

This is the biggest upgrade to the MacBook Pro since 2016. So, keep reading to find out the key specs, sale date, India price and all other details of the new MacBook Pro

New MacBook Pro: India Price and sale date

The base variant of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,94,900 whereas the 16-inch model starts at Rs 2,39,900. Moreover, the top-end model with M1 Max chipset is being sold for a starting price of Rs 3,29,900. The new MacBook Pro is already available for purchase on online Apple India store website and will go on sale in others stores, including offline stores, starting October 26.

New MacBook Pro: Key specifications

The new MacBook Pros have just replaced the remaining Intel-powered models. And there's a lot going on the inside and the outside. First things first, the laptop comes in a fresh new design with rounded edges. Then there's the touch bar which has now been replaced by a row of function keys. Also, the keyboard is now surrounded by an all-black background.

In another good move, Apple has brought back MagSafe charging and additional ports. The port options now include an HDMI port, an SXDC SD card slot, three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Hi-res 3.5mm headphone jack for high impedance headphones.

MacBook Pro 2021 with a notch cut-out

The MacBook Pro 2021 is offered in two 14-inch and 16-inch variants. What's exciting is that these models come with new Liquid Retina XDR displays powered by mini-LED technology. The display has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a max brightness of 1600 nits. It is also HDR and DCI P3 certified. Not to the miss, the notch has now trickled down from iPhones to the MacBook Pro. But there's no Face-ID integration yet, if you're wondering.

Now talking about the most important upgrade that is the chipset. The new MacBook Pro comes with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets that are claimed to be significant upgrades over the M1 chipset. The slightly less powerful M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two low-performance cores. This is paired along with up to a 16-core GPU. Apple claims up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance and double the GPU performance over the existing M1 chipset.

On the other hand, the top-end M1 Max comes with a 10-core CPU and up to 32-cores of GPU. This chipset is said to offer 4 times faster GPU performance than M1. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with up to 64GB RAM and 8TB of storage. While with the 14-inch model, you have the option to customize and pick between the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The RAM and storage options go up to 64GB and 8TB depending on the CPU you choose.

The new MacBook Pro has a 6-speaker system with two tweeters and four woofer units. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support for a surround sound experience. Apple claims up to 17-hours of video playback on the 14-inch model and up to 21-hours on the 16-inch model. At its launch event the Cupertino giant also talked about the new heat dissipation system which is said to push out 50 per cent more air than the previous system, keeping the laptop cooler. Finally, the laptop ships with MacOS Montrey.