Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to Brazil man for selling iPhone without charger

Apple made a big move when it removed the charger from the iPhone box. Naturally, a controversial move as it was, Apple faced severe criticism, but it stood by its decision that followed the company's efforts toward marginalising the impact of electronics on the environment. Now, even after two years, Apple is facing consequences. A judge in Brazil has ordered Apple to compensate an iPhone user about $1,000 for not shipping a charger in the box.

As reported by Tecmundo, the judge has ruled that Apple selling the iPhone without a charger in the box violates the country's consumer law and, therefore, the company must pay $1,075 as compensation to the impacted customer. Brazil's Consumer Code deems "tie sale" abusive and prohibits its practice in the country — something that Apple's no-charger policy for the latest iPhones seems not to comply with. Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro, of the 6th Civil Court of Goiânia, has, therefore, "sentenced" Apple to compensate.

This is not the first time Apple has been penalised for removing the iPhone charger. Last year, a Brazil court fined Apple a whopping $2 million for not complying with the country's consumer laws and disrespecting Brazilian customers. The court said Apple must include a compatible charger in the iPhone box. Apple was engaged in a constant battle with Brazil over the issue, and, at one point, it seemed like Brazil would have forced Apple to start shipping chargers in iPhone boxes again in the country.

In its defence, Apple argued that most iPhone customers today own a charger already. Shipping more chargers in new iPhone boxes would add to the clutter and impact the environment. Removing the charger, Apple said, not only reduces potential e-waste but also lets the company reduce the footprint of the iPhone box. Additionally, Apple also managed to save a lot of money by removing the iPhone chargers from the box. According to a report, Apple earned $6.5 billion by selling iPhones without their chargers in the box. That, obviously, is an additional income for the company.

Initially not in favour, Samsung, too, followed Apple's suit and removed the power adapter from the retail boxes of its high-end Galaxy S series phones. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 did not come with a charger in the box because, per the company, doing so saves the environment. Realme became the latest brand to remove the charger from the box of one of its latest phones. It cited the same reason, but also said that it will continue to offer chargers on a majority of its smartphones in the future.