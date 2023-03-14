Apple Watch helps man detect undiagnosed heart condition by sending alerts for irregular heart rate

Apple introduced the Apple Watch series in 2018, and since then, the smartwatch has repeatedly been credited for saving the lives of its users around the globe. From alerting for a low pulse to helping detect pregnancy through heart rate and BP, the Apple Watch is proving useful for users in tracking health vitals and detecting any abnormalities. In a recent instance, British author Adam Croft praised his Apple Watch for saving his life by warning him about his undiagnosed heart problem.

The 36-year-old British author, who lives in Flitwick in Bedfordshire, revealed that his Apple device alerted him throughout the night that his heart was in atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular rhythm. He told the BBC that one evening, he felt dizzy, and to feel better, he went to the kitchen to get some water. However, he felt giddier and broke into a cold sweat. "I managed to get down on the floor and ended up in a pool of cold sweat," he said.

The following morning, when he woke up, he saw multiple notifications on his Apple Watch about an irregular heartbeat. Even after he woke up, the watch continued notifying him every couple of hours that his heart was in a rhythm - atrial fibrillation - and to seek medical advice.

After receiving back-to-back notifications and considering the symptoms he felt the previous evening, Croft called 111 (the number for medical enquiries), who further advised him to get to the hospital within an hour to receive medical assistance.

The doctors later performed two ECGs and confirmed that Croft had atrial fibrillation. He was then put on medication to thin his blood and would also soon receive a cardioversion procedure, which uses quick shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm to cure his heart condition. "It is something that will get worse and will happen more and more over time," he said, "so it's a case of keeping my stress levels down and looking after myself. The watch will be staying on now," he concluded.

Notably, irregular heart rhythms can be caused by many underlying diseases and problems, including heart attack, high blood pressure, blocked arteries, and so on. In Croft's case, he was suffering from atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia). If not treated or diagnosed on time, it increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.

To keep track of heart rhythm and heart rate, the Apple Watch series comes with sensors that are said to be effective in monitoring high and low heart rate, irregular rhythm, ECG, blood oxygen levels, and so on. This helps users keep track of their vitals and even notifies them if it detects any abnormalities.