Asphalt 8: Airborne is getting rid of in-app purchases by joining Apple Arcade on iPhone, Mac

Asphalt 8: Airborne, the smash-hit arcade car racing game, is coming to Apple Arcade and along with it is getting rid of in-app purchases. Apple Arcade is the iPhone maker's subscription-based service for exclusive games, for which users did not need to pay individual charges. However, Apple is now roping in classic and popular games to make Apple Arcade even more lucrative. Asphalt has been there for much longer than Apple Arcade has and that is what Apple thinks will benefit it.

First launched in 2004 for a Nintendo DS, Asphalt is currently available for up to its ninth generation called Asphalt 9: Legends. However, Apple is going for the Asphalt 8: Airborne that was released back in 2013 and was one of the most popular racing games. It features extreme arcade racing with a horde of cars and motorcycles with a wide level of customisation. The Asphalt 8: Legends was also the first game to have launched on Apple's tvOS platform.

Apple said that the Arcade version of Asphalt 8: Airborne will feature "more than 90 licensed dream cars in an intensive driving experience powered by a brand-new physics engine." This hints that there will be some changes in this version of the game. Asphalt 8: Airborne has been downloaded over 120 million times across different platforms.

The biggest change, however, is the way users pay for different game elements. With Apple Arcade, which costs Rs 99 per month in India, users will not need to make in-app purchases because everything is a part of the subscription bundle. This is completely different to the regular Asphalt 8: Airborne version that is a free-to-play game, which means anyone can download and play it, but additional items need to be purchased through the eligible payment method. For in-app purchases, however, there is going to be a coin system wherein users will earn coins for completing various activities and then they can use the coins to buy additional items.

It is also a lot convenient because you are not paying anything additional for the game here. It will be available under Apple Arcade for a monthly fee just like the rest of the games.