ASUS launches foldable laptop Zenbook 17 Fold OLED; check specifications here

Taiwanese tech major Asus has announced that the 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can be folded at 120 degrees and can be used with the Bluetooth keyboard. The bottom half of the display can even be converted to act as a virtual keyboard. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED works on Windows 11 Pro and is powered by Intel's i7-1250U processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications

There are two USB-C ports on the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED - both Thunderbolt 4 with support for both display output and charging, which tops out at 65W. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack. The camera system includes a 5MP AI webcam, an HD IR camera for fast face login, and a colour sensor for automatic brightness and colour temperature control.

The convertible laptop has an all-day battery life of up to 9.5 hours of 1080p video playback (offline). According to Asus, the laptop can withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles.

The keyboard has 1.4 mm key travel, 19.05 mm key pitch, 0.2 mm key-cap dish.



